Users have reported widespread disruptions after several Apple services went down late on Tuesday evening.

Problems were reported with with iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Support, with some unable to sign into their accounts, access services, or activate new devices.

Even the Apple System Status page showed the affected services as operational despite the complaints.

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Apple is yet to issue a statement regarding the disruption.

The disruption complaints poured in from users in US, Brazil, Greece and Latvia, according to a New York Post.