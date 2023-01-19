Apple offering huge discounts on iPhone 14, MacBook, iPads and more: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple recently launched the second generation Homepod smart speaker and unveiled its upgraded MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup, which are powered by the in-house developed M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Now, it looks like the tech giant is offering huge discounts on several products like the iPhone 14 series, iPad 10th generation, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra and others.

Those interested can get instant savings of up to Rs 10,000 on select products with HDFC Bank credit cards and save up to Rs 12,000 when upgrading their existing iPhones.

If you are looking to buy the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone Pro Max and own an HDFC Bank credit card, you will be eligible for a discount of Rs 7,000. This means the base variant of the iPhone 14 which comes with 128GB of internal storage can be purchased for Rs 72,900 whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max base model will be available for Rs 1,32,900.

As it turns out, Apple is also offering Rs 3,000 off on iPad 10th generation, Rs 4,000 off on the iPad Air and Rs 5,000 off on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. This brings down the price of the iPad 10th Gen 64GB Wi-Fi model to Rs 41,900 while the iPad Air 64GB storage Wi-Fi only version and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only variant can be purchased for Rs 55,900 and Rs 1,07,900 respectively.

Users can also avail instant savings of up to Rs 10,000 on the MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch. This means the base variants of the above mentioned Macs will start from Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 1,19,900. Fitness enthusiasts can also enjoy discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 on the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8, which means they can be purchased for Rs 84,990 and Rs 41,900. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation buyers can also enjoy instant savings of Rs 2,000, which effectively brings down the price of these wireless earbuds to Rs 12,900.