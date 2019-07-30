Apple news today: iPhone 2020 lineup, Apple’s Q3 results expected today

Apple has recently been making a lot of headlines, which might be due to its upcoming launch of the next generation of iPhones. Here everything that is taking place in the world of Apple today.

Apple iPhone 2020 lineup will feature 3D depth sensor and 5G

There is still time for Apple to release its 2019 lineup of iPhones globally, however, we have started seeing leaks and reports for the 2020 lineup of iPhones already. According to MacRumours, which is citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, two of the 2020 iPhones will sport a time-of-flight (ToF) 3D depth sensor on the back for better augmented reality features and portrait shots.

He also said that the entire 2020 iPhone lineup will support 5G networks, which is a surprise as according to earlier reports the company was planning to add 5G support to two of its iPhones out of the three.

Apple Q3 earnings

Apple will today be reporting its Q3, 2019 earnings after the bell and it is expected to a bit of a mix rather than clearly dependant on iPhone sales. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s expected revenue will be $53.36 billion versus $53.27 billion year over year, which would be an increase. However, earnings per share are expected to see a bit of a down at $2.10 per share versus $2.34 year over year. The main earnings are expected to be consisted of iPhone sales and services.

Apple starts a privacy campaign in India

Apple is kicking off a privacy campaign in India, with which the company aims to educate its consumers why privacy is important and why is the iPhone best at it. To make this possible the company will be running TV, social media, traditional media ad campaigns.

Apple iOS 13 beta 5 released

Apple has just released its iOS 13 beta version 5, which brings a number of new features along with it. The most interesting feature the update brings is the ability for users to resize app icons on the home screen. As of now, this feature is only available in the fifth beta of iPadOS, which might mean that we won’t get to see it in the final release of iOS 13 for iPhones. Other features include new wallpapers, more granular volume controls and the addition of Shortcuts to the iOS Share Sheet for faster access.

Two new iPads this year?

Apple according to a report by the Apple Insider has registered two new tablet models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), A2200 and A2232. These are expected to launch later this year. To recall, the company has already registered five new model numbers with the EEC: A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198 and A2230.