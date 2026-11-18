Apple, on Wednesday, November 18, rolled out its all-new map across India. The updated map brings better navigation, 3D landmarks, and features like Look Around, AR Walking, along with improved Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels designed specifically for India.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, and we are excited to bring an enhanced Maps experience to even more users with today’s rollout of the new map in India,” said Max Muller, Apple’s vice president of Apple Maps.

The latest update combines faster and more accurate navigation with detailed imagery of roads, buildings, parks, and shopping centres. The company also claims to include over 300 3D landmarks, making travel easier for users across India. The new features are built specifically for India, with Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels assisting users in navigating local cities and towns.