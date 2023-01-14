Apple Music and Apple TV apps arrive in beta for Windows 11

Microsoft announced last year that it’ll be bringing the Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows, and it’s now finally done that. These apps have been better optimised for the operating system and also come with a few interface tweaks to make them feel right at home.

The Apple TV app will let users stream their favorite content from Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, and iTunes store in 4K HDR (if your device supports it). Apple’s TV+ includes original content along with content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and others. So far, Windows users could only watch Apple content on a web browser, so this app arrives as a game changer.

The Apple TV app works mostly in the same way as on macOS but there are some interface tweaks (Image: Microsoft Store) The Apple TV app works mostly in the same way as on macOS but there are some interface tweaks (Image: Microsoft Store)

Music lovers will be able to stream their playlists on the new Apple Music app, which comes with the same features as the one on macOS, save for Dolby Atmos and lyrics support. Any content from iTunes will automatically be moved over to the new app.

Now that the old and dusty iTunes app is being replaced, Apple is introducing Apple Devices for Windows to make the transition smoother. This app allows you to sync, back up, and restore your iOS devices and old iPods using a PC. Apple has also announced that a new version of iTunes will be released for Windows in the future to continue support for audiobooks and podcasts, which are not currently available in the Apple Music app.

Just be warned that installing any of these preview apps will stop iTunes on Windows. Also note that since these apps are still in beta, you may run into some bugs. If you’d like to switch back to the old iTunes, then uninstalling the new apps will do the trick.