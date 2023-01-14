scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Apple Music and Apple TV apps arrive in beta for Windows 11

These apps have been better optimised for the operating system and also come with a few interface tweaks to make them feel right at home.

apple music windows featured(1)The new Apple Music app comes with the same features as the one on macOS, save for Dolby Atmos and lyrics support (Image: Microsoft Store)
Listen to this article
Apple Music and Apple TV apps arrive in beta for Windows 11
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Microsoft announced last year that it’ll be bringing the Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows, and it’s now finally done that. These apps have been better optimised for the operating system and also come with a few interface tweaks to make them feel right at home.

The Apple TV app will let users stream their favorite content from Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, and iTunes store in 4K HDR (if your device supports it). Apple’s TV+ includes original content along with content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and others. So far, Windows users could only watch Apple content on a web browser, so this app arrives as a game changer.

apple tv windows The Apple TV app works mostly in the same way as on macOS but there are some interface tweaks (Image: Microsoft Store)

Music lovers will be able to stream their playlists on the new Apple Music app, which comes with the same features as the one on macOS, save for Dolby Atmos and lyrics support. Any content from iTunes will automatically be moved over to the new app.

Now that the old and dusty iTunes app is being replaced, Apple is introducing Apple Devices for Windows to make the transition smoother. This app allows you to sync, back up, and restore your iOS devices and old iPods using a PC. Apple has also announced that a new version of iTunes will be released for Windows in the future to continue support for audiobooks and podcasts, which are not currently available in the Apple Music app.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

Just be warned that installing any of these preview apps will stop iTunes on Windows. Also note that since these apps are still in beta, you may run into some bugs. If you’d like to switch back to the old iTunes, then uninstalling the new apps will do the trick.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 11:14 IST
Next Story

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday ‘in style’: ‘She isn’t walking yet…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close