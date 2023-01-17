Apple launches new MacBook Pro and Mac mini with new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors

Apple has officially launched an upgraded MacBook Pro and Mac mini, powered by the new M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. The Apple M2 Pro is built on top of the M2 and offers up to a 12-core CPU 19 core GPU and up to 32GB of unified memory. Similarly, the M2 Max offers 12 core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU with support for up to 96GB of unified memory.

Besides these advancements, both processors also include a new 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s proprietary media engine. Users can get these processors on both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the 2023-edition MacBook Pro models.

Both Apple Silicon chips are fabbed using a 5nm process. While the M2 Pro has over 40 billion transistors, the M2 Max has over 67 billion transistors with a memory bandwidth of 200GB/s and 400GB/s, respectively. In terms of performance, the M2 Pro is 40 per cent faster than the M1 Pro in terms of image processing in photoshop and is 25 per cent faster in compiling code on Xcode.

Apple calls the M2 Max the world’s most powerful and efficient Pro laptop chip. These processors are also optimised for the latest macOS Ventura which has over 15,000 native apps that are codecs for the Apple Silicon platform.

In terms of design and aesthetics, the new MacBook Pros are similar to their predecessors. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs 1,99,990 while the 16-inch variant with M2 Pro costs Rs 2,49,990. Students can get an additional discount on both models and the new MacBook Pros will go on sale from January 24th 2023 in India.

The new Mac mini with M2 chip costs Rs 59,990 while the M2 Pro variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 79,990 and will be available starting January 24th in India via Apple official resellers.