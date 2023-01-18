Apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini with M2 Pro and M2 Max: Price in India vs Dubai, US, and Hong Kong

Apple just announced the new MacBook Pro and the Mac mini, powered by the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. With a starting price of Rs 59,900 for the Mac mini, it is slightly cheaper yet more powerful than their previous versions. But the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro processor now costs Rs 1,99,900 in India, while the previous version of the MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro started at Rs 1,94,900 when it launched back in October 2021. The new laptops and Mac Mini go on sale from January 24.

The MacBook Pro is no doubt an expensive proposition and given it comes with so many SKUs with various RAM and storage combinations. Of course, the price in India is slightly higher compared to other markets, especially the US. Here’s a comparison of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini pricing in India versus other places such as the US, Dubai and Hong Kong.

MacBook Pro 14-inch price in India vs price in the US, Dubai, and Hong Kong

The base model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch with the base M2 Pro processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage costs Rs 199,900. Similarly, the same model costs AED 8499 (approx Rs 189,120), which is around Rs 10,000 cheaper. In the US, the base model costs $1999 ( approx Rs 163,286). However, when you include taxes, the price will rise given the rate of sales tax from where you are buying. This model will cost HK$ 15999 (approx Rs 167,229) in Hong Kong.

If you want the M2 Max variant of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, it starts at Rs 309,900. This version includes the M2 Max chipset with a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine and 1TB storage and 32GB RAM. Increasing, the RAM and storage will, of course, push the price further. The 38-core GPU version will cost Rs 20,000 more and if you bump up the RAM to 96GB (only compatible with the 38-core version) prepare to add Rs 80,000 extra to that base price.

If you want 8TB SSD storage, prepare to add Rs 2,20,000 to the price tag, which will push the price to Rs 529,900. The most expensive variant with 8TB SSD, 96GB RAM and the M2 Max (38-core GPU) will cost Rs 629,900.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Processor RAM Storage Price in India Price in the US Price in Dubai Price in Hong Kong M2 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU) 16GB 512GB Rs 199900 $1999 (~Rs 163286) AED 8499 (~Rs 189120) HK$ 15999 (~Rs 167229) M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU) 16GB 512GB Rs 229900 $2299 (~Rs 187791) AED 9759 (~Rs 217158) HK$ 18299 (~Rs 191270) M2 Max (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU) 32GB 512GB Rs 289900 $2899 (~Rs 236802) AED 12279 (~Rs 273234) HK$ 22999 (~Rs 240397) M2 Max (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU) 32GB 512GB Rs 309900 $3099 (~Rs 253138) AED 13119 (~Rs291925) HK$ 24999 (~Rs 261302)

MacBook Pro 16-inch price in India vs US, Dubai, and Hong Kong

The 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro processor costs Rs 2,49,900 in India. This is for the base model which has the M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The same costs HK$ 197,99 ( approx Rs 206949) in Hong Kong and AED 10,599 (Rs 234,960) in Dubai. In the US, this model is priced at Rs $2499 (approx Rs 204128) and with taxes, it will come up to around Rs 2,35,000.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Max (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine), 32GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available for Rs 309,900 in India, and the same will retail for AED 13,959 ( approx Rs 310617) in Dubai and HK$25799 ( approx Rs 269455) in Hong Kong.

MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Processor RAM Storage Price in India Price in the US Price in Dubai Price in Hong Kong M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU) 16GB 512GB Rs 249900 $2499 (~Rs 204128) AED 10599 (~Rs 234960) HK$ 19799 (~Rs 206949) M2 Max (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU) 32GB 512GB Rs 309900 $3099(~Rs 253138) AED 13,119 (~Rs 291925) HK$ 24299 (~Rs 253253) M2 Max (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU) 32GB 512GB Rs 329900 $3299 (~Rs 269475) AED 13,959 (~Rs 310617) HK$25799 (~Rs 269455)

Once again more RAM and storage will push up the prices further. With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is offering only one variant with the M2 Pro and two options with the M2 Max as noted in the table. The maximum storage offered is 8TB SSD.

The highest specification variant on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max (38-core) GPU version, along with 96GB RAM and 8TB SSD will cost Rs 6,49,900, which is frankly more than some cars.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro prices in India vs the US, Dubai, and Hong-Kong

The base model of the new Mac mini with an M2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage is available for Rs 59,900 in India, and the same model costs around Rs 55,000 in the US, Dubai, and Hong Kong. The 512GB option will cost Rs 79,900 for the M2 variant. Hence, there isn’t much of a price difference between India and other countries, especially when you club the bank offers, which will further bring down the price of the new Mac mini with the M2 processor.

Mac mini (2023) Processor RAM Storage Ethernet Price in India Price in US Price in Dubai Price in Hong Kong M2 8GB 256GB Gigabit Rs 59900 $599 (~Rs 48933) AED 2499 (~Rs 55624) HK$ 4599 (~Rs 48071) M2 Pro (10 core CPU, 16 core GPU) 16GB 512GB Gigabit Rs 129900 $1299 (~Rs 106117) AED 5499 (~Rs 122399) HK$ 9999 (~Rs 104514) M2 Pro (12 core CPU, 19 core GPU) 16GB 512GB Gigabit Rs 159900 $1599 (~Rs 130624) AED 6759 (~Rs 150455) HK$ 12249 (~Rs 128032)

The Mac Mini also goes on sale on January 24. Keep in mind that if you want the more powerful M2 Pro variant, it will cost Rs 129,900 for the base variant which has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. The most expensive variant of the Mac Mini with the M2 Pro (12-core CPU and 16-core GPU) along with 32GB RAM and 8TB SSD and a 10 Gigabit ethernet will cost Rs 4,49,900 for those who want to go all out on specifications.