Apple launches new M6 MacBook Pro, iMac; adds AI features to Creator Studio

Apple on Tuesday, October 27, unveiled new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by its M6 chip, alongside updates to its Creator Studio suite. The new devices bring performance upgrades and new features aimed at improving productivity and creative workflows.

The new MacBook Pro powered by M6 brings to the table ‘incredible performance and next-level AI capabilities’. The MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals, college students, and creators who are looking for additional computing prowess for demanding workloads, including software development, video editing, and a range of AI applications.

When it comes to specifications, the MacBook Pro comes with a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. According to Apple, the CPU includes the world’s fastest CPU core, while the GPU offers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance and up to 25 per cent faster on-device AI workloads when compared against the M5-powered MacBook Pro. The new device also brings along additional neural accelerators within the GPU and a dual 16-core Neural Engine to accelerate AI-related tasks such as image generation, image upscaling, processing prompts for large language models (LLMs), etc. The device is claimed to offer up to 13 times faster AI performance than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 on certain workloads.

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The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,39,900 in India. Apple in its official release said that eligible students can buy it at a starting price of Rs 2,27,900 via its Education Store. Pre-orders are set to begin on October 28 through Apple’s India online store and the Apple Store app. Besides, buyers can also configure them with different technical specifications, with unified memory starting at 16GB and configurable up to 32GB.

The new MacBook Pro features multiple connectivity ports along its sides, including Thunderbolt, HDMI and a headphone jack. (Image: Apple) The new MacBook Pro features multiple connectivity ports along its sides, including Thunderbolt, HDMI and a headphone jack. (Image: Apple)

Customers will start receiving the device, and it will become available at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers beginning November 6. It is being offered in space black and silver colourways. In terms of build, the device features an enclosure made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium. Apple said that it contains 45 per cent recycled material overall as part of its broader environmental commitments.

The new MacBook Pro comes with features like a Liquid Retina XDR display with a peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Apple is also offering a nano-texture display to reduce reflections and glare, making it easy to use in brighter environments. When it comes to connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 charging port, an SDXC card slot and a headphone jack. Furthermore, it can support up to two external displays.

Other features include a 12 MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View, a three-microphone array and a six-speaker sound system backed by Spatial Audio. Apple said that the device can charge up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes when using a compatible higher-wattage USB-C power adapter. The MacBook Pro with M6 runs on macOS 27, also known as Golden Gate, which also brings a Siri AI experience and Apple Intelligence features across supported applications. These include AI-powered assistance, writing and editing tools, and photo-editing and automation features.

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iMac powered by M6

Apple also unveiled a new 24-inch iMac powered by its M6 chip. With the new chip, Apple is bringing improved performance, faster connectivity, and enhanced on-device AI capabilities to its all-in-one desktop. The new iMac sports a 4.5K Retina Display, macOS 27 and an updated Siri AI experience. The new iMac is aimed at home users, students, small businesses, and creators focused on photo and video editing, multitasking, and AI applications. According to Apple, the device delivers up to 18 times faster performance than its most popular Intel-based iMac and up to five times faster on-device AI performance when compared to the earlier M4 model. The desktop is being offered in seven colours – blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver.

When it comes to pricing, the new iMac starts at Rs 1,74,900 in India for the configuration with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Meanwhile, a higher-end configuration with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU starts at Rs 1,99,900. Apple said eligible students and educators can buy the two configurations at starting prices of Rs 1,68,900 and Rs 1,87,900, respectively, through the Education Store. Pre-orders will begin on October 28 through Apple’s India online store and the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving at customers’ doorsteps and be available at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers starting November 6.

Along with seven colours, Apple’s new iMac is powered by the M6 chip and brings a range of performance improvements. (Image: Apple) Along with seven colours, Apple’s new iMac is powered by the M6 chip and brings a range of performance improvements. (Image: Apple)

The new iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. It also features a 12 MP Center Stage Camera with Desk View, a three-microphone array and a speaker system supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. On the other hand, the M6 chip features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators integrated into each GPU core. According to Apple, the GPU serves up to twice the graphics performance of the M4-powered iMac for demanding tasks. The system also has a dual 16-core Neural Engine and memory bandwidth of up to 170 GB/s. Same as the MacBook Pro, connectivity options here include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple is also offering a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet option. The company claims that the SSD brings up to twice the read and write speeds of previous generations. The computer supports two external 6K displays. On the software front, the iMac runs on macOS 27, which brings Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features to supported applications.

Apple updates Creator Studio

Along with the new M6-backed computing devices, Apple has also announced a slew of features for Apple Creator Studio, its subscription-based suite of creative applications. The new updates bring AI-powered tools, video editing enhancements and music production capabilities to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. These updates will be available on the App Store in November as free updates for existing subscribers. Apple Creator is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 annually in India. Eligible college students can subscribe for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 annually. Apple said that new subscribers will receive a one-month free trial. Meanwhile, those buying a new Mac or qualifying iPad can also get three months of Apple Creator Studio.

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Final Cut Pro for Mac will integrate MotionVFX content, including visual effects, transitions, templates, and motion graphics tools. The video editing application will get access to Apple’s Content Hub, which features stock videos, photos, and backgrounds. Editors will be able to open images from their video timelines in Pixelmator Pro, make changes and save them back on their projects without reimporting files. On the other hand, Pixelmator Pro is getting Generate Fill, the AI-powered feature that allows users to select an area of an image and describe the changes they want. LogicPro for Mac will get a new intelligent assistant in beta along with a redesigned sound browser and an enhanced stem splitter that can isolate, replace or rebalance drum parts. Other applications like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers will also introduce AI assistants in beta.

For users who may not opt to subscribe, they can purchase individual Mac applications separately. Final Cut Pro costs Rs 29,900, Logic Pro Rs 19,900, Pixelmator Pro Rs 999, Motion Rs 4,900, Compressor Rs 4,999 and MainStage Rs 2,999. Meanwhile, Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform will continue to be available as free applications. Also, Apple Creator Studio supports Family Sharing, allowing up to six family members to share its included apps and content.