Apple launches all-new HomePod with outstanding audio experience

Apple has unveiled its all-new HomePod. The latest edition of the premium smart speaker packs extraordinary sound capabilities, updated Siri, along with a secure smart home experience. The 2nd generation HomePod comes with enhanced acoustics in an iconic design.

The smartspeaker is being offered at Rs 32,900. It is available to order on Apple’s online store starting today with availability from February 3. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the latest HomePod comes with advanced computational audio that offers an immersive experience including support for Spatial Audio tracks.

As if heightened audio experience wasn’t enough, the new device also offers assistance with an assortment of everyday tasks – from smart home automations to getting notified when smoke or carbon monoxide is detected.

Besides, the HomePod also features a new built-in temperature and humidity sensor that can gauge indoor environments and help users in creating customized automations. Users can control a single device or multiple smart home accessories via personalized scenes to enjoy hands-free automations using the HomePod.

When it comes to audio quality, the all-new Homepod offers rich and deep bass at high frequencies. Besides, the S7 chip combines software and system-sensing technology to offer advanced computational audio.

According to Apple, the HomePod features room sensing technology that lets it adapt sound in real time based on sound reflections. Interestingly, the new HomePod only comes with a single woofer with five tweeters unlike the original model that had seven tweeters. Also, the mic array has come down from six microphones down to four microphones.

The 2nd generation HomePod is compatible with iPhone SE 2 or later, devices running on iOS 16.0 or later, iPad Pro, iPad (5th gen) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th gen) or later running on iPadOS 16.3.