Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network compatibility for Indian users

After the Indian government pushed Apple and other smartphone players to start enabling 5G services on their services, the Cupertino-based tech giant had promised to rollout the update by December.

5G promises to give users access to faster download speeds and low latency and with it new new use cases like cloud gaming.
Apple users in India will be able to avail 5G services in India from today with the iOS 16.2 being rolled out with the software required to access the next generation networks in India. Apple has made the Beta update of the same available for testing a month.

Interestingly, despite the update an iPhone 14 Pro Max on the Airtel network showed the 5G software was still not available.

However, after the update users will be able to see the 5G options in network settings.

With the Beta update, Apple had hoped to collect feedback about the network proficiency and resolve issues before the final software update to all users.

Also Read |Apple iOS 16.2 beta is here: What’s new and how to install?

5G promises to give users access to faster download speeds and low latency and with it new new use cases like cloud gaming.

After the Indian government pushed Apple and other smartphone players to start enabling 5G services on their services, the Cupertino-based tech giant had promised to rollout the update by December. The Beta update was rolled out in early November.

Other major smartphone makers, like OnePlus and Motorola have started rolling out 5G updates in a phased manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on October 1 with network providers enabling the service in top cities soon after.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:54:13 am
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
