iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to get faster Wi-Fi 6E network support

With the iPhone 14 out in the market for a few months now, the rumour mill has now shifted its focus on the iPhone 15, which will be launched sometime this year. As per recent leaks and speculations, the upcoming phone is expected to get a major design overhaul along with a bunch of new features, including improved Wi-Fi capabilities.

Recently, a tipster going by the name Unknownz21 has shared a leaked document which suggests that Apple might limit Wi-Fi 6E support to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It features diagrams of the upcoming phone’s antenna architecture and outlines antenna design changes between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro models. According to MacRumors, additional documents also hint that Wi-Fi 6E will be exclusive to the upcoming iPhone Pro variants.

Currently, only a handful of Apple products like the latest iPad Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Pro support Wi-Fi 6E technology. It is interesting to note that this might be the first time the tech giant will limit the support for the new Wi-Fi standard to Pro models. This might make sense for Apple from a cost perspective too.

The newer standard is an upgrade over Wi-Fi 6 and offers more bandwidth, faster connectivity and lower latency. It also brings support for gigabit internet and provides the bandwidth required for augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. But because Wi-Fi 6E requires both the router and the device support, the band is largely uncongested. While Wi-Fi 6E routers are available, businesses and users are yet to make the switch.

Earlier this month, rumour had it that the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a titanium mid-frame, USB Type-C port and might be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset based on TSMC’s 3nm process.