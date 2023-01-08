iPhone 15 Pro: What we know about Apple’s flagship series of 2023

The iPhone 15 Pro series is set to be announced later this year and will likely feature a completely new design, better cameras and plenty of other changes to make it one of the more exciting phones Apple has released in years.

Here are the six features that will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Newer and faster A17 Bionic processor

It is speculated that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be based on the A16 Bionic processor while the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a newer A17 Bionic processor with a faster CPU, CPU, and Neural Engine. The A17 Bionic will be fabbed using TSMC’s 3nm process, which will make it more power efficient than its predecessors.

Better build quality with a Titanium frame

The Watch Ultra is the first Apple product that got titanium treatment, and Apple is said to use the same material to construct the mid-frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, making these devices even more premium yet lighter than their predecessors. With the new materials, we can also expect new colour options for the pro-iPhone models.

Solid state buttons to replace volume rockers and power button

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be the first pair of iPhones to replace physical clickable buttons with solid-state buttons, powered by a new haptic engine. This will not only improve the ingress protection on the iPhone 15 Pro series but will also take the iPhones closer to the portless/buttonless future.

More RAM for better multitasking

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to offer 8GB RAM for the first time on an iPhone. Not just that, these smartphones are also expected to use faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5x RAM, which operates at higher clock speed and consumes less power when compared to LPDDR5 RAM. This will help the pro models in delivering a better multitasking experience.

Periscope zoom lens to enable improved zooming capabilities

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max also feature a dedicated periscope zoom lens for the first time on an iPhone. This will enable improved zooming ability on the iPhones, similar to the recently launched Pixel 7 Pro and even the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

USB Type-C port to replace the lightning port

This is probably the most important feature that the iPhone 15 Pro series will get, an USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. iPhones have been using the slower lightning port for more than a decade, and the company is finally ready to embrace the faster and universal USB Type-C port for fast charging and data syncing.