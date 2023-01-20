Amazon Republic Day Sale last day: iPhone 13 at Rs 61,999, iPhone 12 at 55,900 and other deals to consider

Today is the last day for Amazon’s Republic Day sale, and if you were waiting for some last-minute deals on smartphones, then you can check out the options. For those who’ve been waiting to upgrade to an iPhone, this is a good time to weigh out your options. Of course, one question is whether you should get the latest iPhone 14– which is also being sold with some good cashback offers on Apple’s official website— or get the older iPhone 13 or iPhone 12. We explain the deals and which might be the right pick.

What are the deals on Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 on Amazon?

Amazon is offering the older iPhone 13 at Rs 61,999 as part of the sale and the iPhone 12 at Rs 55,900. The iPhone 13 price is for the 128GB version, while the iPhone 12 is for the 128GB version as well, so at least you are not compromising on onboard storage, even if you go for the older iPhone 12. There are no other bank offers as such, though if you exchange an older device, you can get the price down further. Amazon is offering up to Rs 18,500 off in exchange for an older phone.

What about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remain out of stock on Amazon for those who were considering either of these. The more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were also not listed during the sale.

Should you get iPhone 13 at a discount or the older iPhone 12? Or the new iPhone 14?

The iPhone 13 appears to be a better deal in our view simply because the price difference between the iPhone 12 and 13 is not that much. If your budget is flexible and you were planning to spend above Rs 50,000 either way, the iPhone 13 makes more sense. Remember, it runs the same A15 Bionic processor as the new iPhone 14 — though the latter has more GPU cores– and has an excellent camera and performance to offer.

If you are looking at the official Apple Store, then the iPhone 14 does come with an extra Rs 7,000 discount for those who use an HDFC Bank Credit Card. Apple is also offering a better exchange for those with an older iPhone, which can bring the price down further with up to Rs 5000 extra on this. This can bring the price down to under Rs 60,000 but it really depends on the phone you are exchanging. Of course, an iPhone will fetch a slightly higher price.