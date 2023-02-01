New to iPad? Here are some helpful tips and tricks to get started

For many, the size and ease of the iPad make it a traditional laptop replacement. In fact, the popularity of the iPad can be gauged from the fact that India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday used an iPad to present the budget. Perhaps what makes the iPad so interesting is that it offers the benefits of a laptop in a tablet form factor.

If you are new to the iPad, there are a lot of clever little features to elevate your experience to a whole new level.

Use Quick Notes on the iPad

Starting with iPadOS 15, Apple added a feature called Quick Notes to the iPad. With this feature, you can quickly jot down a note anywhere, at any time. It can be activated by swiping in from the bottom right corner of the iPad with the Apple Pencil. This creates a floating window that can be moved around the screen.

To enable Quick Notes on the iPad, here’s what you need to do

1.) Open Settings and tap on General in the panel on the left.

2.) Now, locate Gestures amongst the options available on the right.

3.) Next, look for the Left Corner Swipe or Right Corner Swipe options

4.) Tap on either option and the next screen, and choose Quick Note.

Run two apps or more at the same time with Split screen and Slide Over

The iPad has slowly gotten improved multitasking features. The latest to join is Slide Over and Slide Out, the newest multitasking features. Slide Over essentially lets you view two apps on the screen with one app in a narrow pane floating on top of the other. While using an app, slide your finger from the bottom up to reveal the dock. Meanwhile, Split View allows you to display two apps on the screen in their own resizable panels.

Drag and drop files

Moving photos from the Photos app to another one is easy. All you need to do is simply press and hold a photo and it will start following your finger.

1.) Just pen the Photos app.

2.) In grid view, press and hold your finger down on a photo, until the quick action menu appears, and then move your finger around so that it floats under your finger.

3.) Use your other finger to leave the app and navigate to where you want to drop the photo.

4.) You will notice a green plus sign on the corner of the photo or video if you can drop it off there

5.) Lift your finger to drop the photo.

Make Widgets stack

One of the new features of iPadOS is to make a smart widget stack. A smart stack is essentially a collection of widgets, on top of one another.

To create a smart widget stack, here’s what you need to do.

1.) Long press your Home Screen and tap the plus (+) icon that appears in the top left.

2.) Select Smart Stack from the widget options in the left-hand menu and choose the type and size of Smart Stack you want.

3.) Now your iPad will automatically create a Smart Stack. Once the Smart Stack is on your Home Screen, press and hold it to make changes.

4.) Scroll through the apps in your stack and remove any you don’t want by selecting the relevant minus (–) icon

5.) To delete your entire Smart Stack, long press the stack and select Delete Stack.