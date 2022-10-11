From entry-level iPad to updated iPad Pros, here’s what to expect from Apple in October

It’s been a busy year for Apple with launches for this year kicking off with the “Peek Performance” event, which saw the curtains lift on the third-generation iPhone SE, the fifth-generation iPad Air, and more. This was followed by the WWDC in June and finally the “Far Out” iPhone 14 event held last month. The latter is likely not the final event for 2022, though, since Apple likes to wind up things with October/November launches every year. While it’s currently unconfirmed if that event will be happening, there are still several products expected to drop regardless this year.

10th-Generation iPad

Apple is working on the next generation of its entry-level iPad and it’s expected to arrive with significant upgrades this time. The most notable among these will be a larger 10.5-inch display that will likely be surrounded by minimal bezels all around. The classic home button design is being done away with across the product lineup and the new iPad might get treated similarly. If not, the bezels will be trimmed anyway. There will also be flat edges similar to the iPad mini.

Aside from this, the upcoming low-cost iPad will likely feature a USB-C port, indicating that Apple may be finally planning on upgrading its entire tablet range to the same. Under the hood, there will be the A13 Bionic chip to handle the processing needs.

iPad Pro

Apple is rumored to be refreshing the iPad Pro this year, with the 11-inch model likely set to get the same mini-LED panel introduced with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021. Some rumours also point toward a glass back to allow wireless charging support, most likely via MagSafe. The feature might even let users use the iPad Pro to charge devices like the AirPods. However, unlike the vanilla iPad, the iPad Pro will most likely not see any changes in screen size.

Many may also be wondering about the status of Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup for the iPads, but we are yet to come across any evidence pointing toward its appearance this year. Aside from this, it is reasonable to expect that the upcoming device will sport an upgraded chip, most likely the M2, which debuted in the new MacBook Air. The storage options will likely remain the same.

Mac mini

A higher-end model of the Mac mini is expected to release this year with upgraded processing power thanks to the possible inclusion of M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Some design tweaks are expected this year too — leaker Jon Prosser suggests it could have a plexiglass-like on top of the aluminum enclosure and that it’ll be sized smaller than the current model. In terms of ports, the new ‌Mac mini‌ will be equipped with four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI port, according to MacRumors.

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also rumoured to get updated this year. The most obvious upgrades will be the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which should help the two devices push the absolute limits of laptop performance. Design-wise, we may see little to no changes since last year was a pretty major design upgrade and Apple doesn’t like to make tweaks every year. As for release, given that last year’s models dropped in October, we expect the same for this year’s refresh as well. Lastly, there could be an increase in price if the price bump the MacBook Air received is anything to go by.