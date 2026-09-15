Apple’s iCloud+ plan now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade

Apple is adding more to its iCloud+ bundle in India. On Tuesday, September 15, the tech giant announced that subscribers in India will gain access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade under their iCloud+ subscription, at no additional cost. The expanded plan will also let users back up, store, and share personal content across all their Apple devices using iCloud, while enjoying acclaimed originals from Apple TV and an array of hit games in Apple Arcade.
iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade is rolling out to over 100 countries and regions, including India, through the end of September. iCloud+ subscriptions in India will be available starting at Rs 75 per month for the 50GB plan, and users can opt for additional storage tiers depending on their needs. Also, with Family Sharing, users can share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five family members.
“iCloud+ users can now securely store and share personal content across their devices, enjoy the absolute best in original storytelling from Apple TV, and explore an incredible lineup of hundreds of games through Apple Arcade,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services and Health.
The company further said that Apple Arcade and Apple TV will no longer be available as standalone subscriptions through Apple in India. Users with an ongoing subscription to Apple TV or Apple Arcade will continue to have uninterrupted access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade through their iCloud+ subscription. The existing individual Apple TV or Apple Arcade subscription will be cancelled; however, game progress and saves on Apple Arcade will be preserved.
The iCloud+ subscription will also offer users in India access to Apple Music Select, which is a collection of ad-free stations programmed by Apple Music with a wide range of music categories like Top Songs, 80s, 90s, and more. Additionally, iCloud+ subscribers who wish to subscribe to Apple Music can do so directly through Apple at a monthly price of Rs 115 (Individual Plan) or Rs 145 (Family Plan).
Apple said that availability of specific iCloud+ features, Apple TV content, and Apple Arcade games may vary based on country, region, or device. In India, those with Airtel connections on iPhones will be able to access the expanded iCloud+ subscription with Apple TV and Apple Arcade by subscribing to Airtel postpaid plans.
Meanwhile, those already subscribed to Apple TV through select Airtel postpaid plans can transition to an iCloud+ subscription with Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. It needs to be noted that with the rollout of iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade in India, Apple One will no longer be available for new subscribers. Existing Apple One subscribers will continue to have access to their Apple One subscription.