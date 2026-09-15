Apple’s iCloud+ plan now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade

As iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade roll out, Apple One will no longer be available for new subscribers in India. (Image: Apple)

Apple is adding more to its iCloud+ bundle in India. On Tuesday, September 15, the tech giant announced that subscribers in India will gain access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade under their iCloud+ subscription, at no additional cost. The expanded plan will also let users back up, store, and share personal content across all their Apple devices using iCloud, while enjoying acclaimed originals from Apple TV and an array of hit games in Apple Arcade.

iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade is rolling out to over 100 countries and regions, including India, through the end of September. iCloud+ subscriptions in India will be available starting at Rs 75 per month for the 50GB plan, and users can opt for additional storage tiers depending on their needs. Also, with Family Sharing, users can share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five family members.