Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Here’s how they compare

Out of nowhere, Apple unveiled a second-generation HomePod smart speaker and surprised consumers with the timing of the launch. While it was apparent that the successor to the original HomePod might launch sometime this year, no one thought that would be so quick. The first-generation HomePod was Apple’s flagship smart speaker when it made its debut five years ago in 2018, and while critics were divided, the audio quality was exceptional. Its $349 price also played a key role in underwhelming demand. Cupertino then released a $99 HomePod mini at a much lower price but it wasn’t a match to the full-sized HomePod. Apple is now back in the high-end smart speaker game with the HomePod 2, which not only has gained new features and capabilities but comes at a bit lower $299 price. Read on to see how the HomePod 2 and the original HomePod compare.

HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Price and release date

The first-generation HomePod launched at $349 and never gained the popularity Apple had originally hoped for. In fact, Apple had to cut the price of the HomePod in 2019 to $299, a rare move by the tech giant to shift more units. Once again, Apple still thinks the second-generation HomePod needs to be priced on the premium side. Sure, it costs $50 less, but it still costs $299, which is not a huge discount. If you have subscribed to Apple Music and are looking for a high-end smart speaker, you might want to buy Apple’s full-sized HomePod. That’s what Apple has always been aiming for with the HomePod. Users can buy the HomePod 2 in India for Rs 32,900 in India. The HomePod 2 is available for pre-order right now and will go on sale on February 3.

HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Design

At first glance, the HomePod 2 looks just like the first-generation model. The new model still comes with the spongy mesh material around the outside and has little holes angled perfectly. By the way, Apple is selling the HomePod 2 in white or midnight, a much darker shade than space gray, with a colour-matched woven power cable. The touch panel on top of the HomePod 2, is similar to the original but is now slightly recessed like the HomePod mini. Again, the second-generation HomePod, like the first model, is omnidirectional and it must work anywhere you place it.

HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Audio technology

The first HomePod sounded fantastic and Apple is going after the same ‘pure’ sound and high-fidelity audio on the HomePod 2. To achieve exceptional sound, Apple has added a 4-inch high-excursion woofer (the size of the woofer on the first-gen HomePod is not disclosed) and five horn-loaded tweeters. From a hardware perspective, this is a downgrade. The original HomePod had seven tweeters. The mic array has also dropped from six microphones down to four microphones. That being said, Apple seems confident that the HomePod 2 manages to deliver the same audio experience as the HomePod before with fewer tweeters and mics.

Here’s how Apple describes the HomePod 2 woofer:

“A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base,” will provide “a groundbreaking listening experience.”

Don’t forget that the new S7 processor on the HomePod 2 – a massive upgrade from the A8 on the original – will drastically improve computational audio. The new HomePod features Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for music and video, as well as multiroom AirPlay and stereo pairing (also available on the original model)

HomePod 2 vs HomePod: Connectivity and Matter support

The new HomePod 2 features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as support for Thread, a newer low-energy smart home connectivity technology for use with things like smart lights. Another big connectivity addition is the Ultra Wideband technology we first saw on the HomePod Mini, which allows you to hand off media from your iPhone to the HomePod. Simply put, you can transfer a song playing on the iPhone to the HomePod when both devices are near each other. It also supports Matter, the new name in smart home connectivity standards. The latest HomePod 2 also has a new temperature and humidity sensor, meaning you will get alerts when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected at your home. This is an indication that Apple is slowly but gradually improving the smart home capability of the speaker.