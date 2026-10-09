Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand: Report

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Rising memory chip costs and higher device prices are reportedly weighing on demand. (Express Image/Apple)

Apple has told some suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as soaring memory chip costs and price increases have dampened consumer demand, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has turned more conservative on shipments since early September, with ⁠component ​orders for October being slashed by at least 15% compared with what was originally requested, Nikkei reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report. ​Apple did not immediately respond to a ⁠Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

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Tech companies have been scooping up advanced chip-making capacity ‌and memory chips to power AI data centers, sparking shortages and price increases that are expected to shrink both the personal computer and smartphone markets this year.