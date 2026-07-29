Apple briefly tops $5 trillion market value, becoming second company to hit milestone

Apple has benefited from strong demand for its products as well as ​its decision ​to skip the ongoing AI spending ⁠race. (Express Image/Agencies)

Apple’s market capitalization briefly surpassed $5 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, making it only the second company ever to achieve that milestone after Nvidia. Its shares were last up 0.72 per cent at $339.33, giving it a market capitalisation of $4.98 trillion. At a session high of $342.89, Apple’s market value stood at $5.036 trillion.

Apple became the most valuable company in the world earlier this month, overtaking chipmaker Nvidia – which had ⁠been ​at the top since June 2025 and was the first company ever to breach the $5 trillion threshold. Nvidia’s shares were last up 0.53 per cent at $197.63, valuing it at $4.78 trillion.

Apple has benefited from strong demand for its products as well as ​its decision ​to skip the ongoing AI spending ⁠race among Big Tech rivals that is sapping their cash flows and saddling them with humongous debt.