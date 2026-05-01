Apple bets on iPhone 17, MacBook Neo to power growth amid chip shortages

Apple on Thursday touted blowout demand for its flagship iPhone 17 and the MacBook Neo that helped power a solid sales forecast and sent its shares up nearly 4 per cent after hours.

Apple, though, warned of continuing chip supply constraints, and the forecast underscored how it was fending off supply-chain pressures and rising memory chip costs with strong demand for its new Mac Neo, resilient services growth and robust sales in China.

The upbeat outlook and a fresh $100 billion share buyback offered reassurance to investors weighing Apple’s leadership transition ⁠amid intensifying ​competition in artificial intelligence.

Apple executives said they expect sales growth of 14 to 17 per cent in the current fiscal third quarter, which was above Wall Street estimates of 9.5 per cent growth to $102.93 billion, according to data from LSEG.