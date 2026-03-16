Apple AirPods Max 2 launched: Better noise cancellation, new AI features; India price at Rs 67,900

Apple says the new model delivers a cleaner and richer audio experience with a high dynamic range amplifier and improved computational audio processing. (Special Arrangement)

Apple has unveiled the Apple AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones, with improved noise cancellation, upgraded sound quality, and several AI-driven features.

The new headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which the company says delivers up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared to the previous generation. The upgrade aims to better block external sounds such as aircraft engines or train noise, allowing users to focus on music, calls, or work.

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AirPods Max 2 will be available to order from March 25, with retail availability expected early next month. In India, the headphones are priced at ₹67,900.