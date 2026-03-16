Apple AirPods Max 2 launched: Better noise cancellation, new AI features; India price at Rs 67,900

Apple has unveiled the Apple AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones, with improved noise cancellation, upgraded sound quality, and several AI-driven features.
The new headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which the company says delivers up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared to the previous generation. The upgrade aims to better block external sounds such as aircraft engines or train noise, allowing users to focus on music, calls, or work.
AirPods Max 2 will be available to order from March 25, with retail availability expected early next month. In India, the headphones are priced at ₹67,900.
Better sound and lossless audio support
Apple says the new model delivers a cleaner and richer audio experience with a high dynamic range amplifier and improved computational audio processing.
The headphones also support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected using a USB-C cable, enabling higher-quality listening across music, movies, and gaming. Apple says the lower audio latency also improves responsiveness in games on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.
For music creators and audio professionals, AirPods Max 2 can be used to create and mix audio in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, particularly when used with professional apps such as Logic Pro.
New intelligent features
The H2 chip also brings a range of new intelligent features to the headphones.
These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and transparency based on the user’s surroundings. Conversation Awareness reduces music volume when the wearer begins speaking to someone nearby.
Another highlight is Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, which allows users to communicate across languages during in-person conversations.
For calls, Voice Isolation prioritises the user’s voice while suppressing background noise, helping improve call clarity in noisy environments.
The headphones also include a camera remote feature, allowing users to press the Digital Crown to take photos or start video recording on an iPhone or iPad from a distance.
Features for creators
Apple is also positioning the device for creators and professionals.
AirPods Max 2 support studio-quality audio recording, which could benefit podcasters, interviewers, singers, and content creators by capturing clearer voice recordings.
Additional features include Loud Sound Reduction, which lowers exposure to sudden loud environmental noise, and Personalised Volume, which automatically adjusts audio levels based on listening habits.
Users can also interact with **Siri using simple gestures — such as nodding to confirm or shaking their head to decline notifications.
Colours and sustainability
The headphones will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue.
Apple said the device is designed with sustainability in mind, using 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets, recycled polyester in ear cushions, and recycled metals in circuit boards. The packaging is entirely fiber-based and recyclable.
The launch expands Apple’s premium audio lineup as the company continues to integrate AI-powered features and spatial audio technologies across its devices.