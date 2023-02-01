From Free Fire Max to Fortnite: 5 alternatives to Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends, one of the most popular Battle Royale titles available on mobile devices, will shut down this May. Launched in March last year, the game recently won the best overall game title on the Google Play Store.

Respawn Entertainment, the studio that developed the game said in a blog post that it will be shutting down the mobile version because they want to ‘maintain high-quality experience and content that players deserve.’ With almost 90 days to go before the servers shut down, here are some of the best alternatives to Apex Legends Mobile you can try.

Also Read | Apex Legends Mobile to Gwent: The best free Android games of 2022

Free Fire Max

Garena’s Free Fire Max is one of the most-played battle royale titles in India. It pitches 50 players against one another on a deserted island with the last man standing wins the game. Players can either play solo or team up with four other players.

Free Fire Max developers regularly add new characters and cosmetics items. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Free Fire Max developers regularly add new characters and cosmetics items. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The game features some of the best customisation options and is constantly updated with new characters, skins, weapons and maps. All characters have unique skills and players can also switch between different skill combinations using the loadout feature.

The graphics are similar to what PUBG has to offer. If you enjoyed the now-banned Free Fire, the game lets you log in to your existing Free Fire accounts and transfer your progress and items using the Firelink feature.

Call of Duty Mobile

For years, Call of Duty has been the go-to game for players who enjoyed multiplayer titles. Since its launch, Call of Duty Mobile has enjoyed the same popularity, and that’s for a good reason. The game is one of the most polished online multiplayer mobile games of all time and has numerous game modes like deathmatch in addition to the 100-player battle royale mode.

Call of Duty Mobile has both casual and competitive game modes. (Image Source: Call of Duty Mobile has both casual and competitive game modes. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Call of Duty Mobile has a huge arsenal of weapons which can be customised according to your preference. Some options include the ability to change barrels, grips, stocks, and colours. Players can also unlock operators and combat instances as they progress. Like Free Fire Max, it offers several loadout options which can be chosen before you start a match.

Advertisement

The developers are known to release new content every season and bring in new game modes, maps, rewards and themed events. And for those with limited storage space on their devices, Call of Duty Mobile developers have decreased the initial app size and lets users choose if they want to download HD resources, maps, operators and weapons.

New State Mobile

Last year, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App store. Krafton, the company that developed both BGMI and PUBG Mobile soon launched a new game called New State.

New State Mobile is set in the year 2051. (Image Source: Google Play Store) New State Mobile is set in the year 2051. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Set in a futuristic environment in the year 2051, the formula and the base gameplay are the same as PUBG where the last man standing wins the round. Compared to BGMI and PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile has faster gameplay, improved visuals and more intense gunfights. Players can also use futuristic sports cars, dune buggies, motorcycles, speedboats and even hand gliders.

Advertisement

It looks like Krafton also took notes from Call of Duty Mobile developers, with New State Mobile including remote control drones, neon sights, ballistic shields and a bullet meter among other features.

Also Read | Death Stranding is now free on Epic Games: How to claim

Fortnite Mobile

While Fortnite is not available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, it still remains one of the most-played games of all time. Available for download from the Fortnite or Epic Games website, the mobile version is similar to its desktop counterpart both in terms of gameplay and graphics.

Fortnite on mobile offers the same experience as its desktop counterpart. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Fortnite on mobile offers the same experience as its desktop counterpart. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

For those who haven’t dived into the cartoonish world of Fortnite, the battle royale title puts 100 players on an island where they have to survive by crafting items, building armaments, finding weapons and eliminating others. Fortnite also requires players to build temporary structures which can be used defensively or to get an advantage over their opponents. If you are not into building structures and just want to shoot others, the developers have added a no-build mode which offers a traditional battle royale experience.

Apart from this, Fortnite offers several customisation options and has numerous characters from DC and Marvel universes in addition to popular characters from movies and other games. The only downside is that the game runs on select high-end devices.

Also Read | 5 games like Genshin Impact you should play next

ZombsRoyale.io

If you are tired of realistic shooters with advanced mechanics and slow gameplay, make sure to try out ZombsRoyale.io. The arcade shooter has 2D graphics and simple control and mechanics. With more than 30 million players worldwide, it is one of the most fun battle royale titles available on mobile devices.

Advertisement

ZombsRoyale.io is a simple 2D battle royale title (Image Source: Google Play Store) ZombsRoyale.io is a simple 2D battle royale title (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The game adopts the tried and tested battle royale formula and has several modes like 50v50, Zombies, Superpower, Crystal Clash and Weapons Race. Every season, the developers add cosmetics and collectibles with the game already having more than one thousand character customisation options, which can be unlocked via in-game coins.