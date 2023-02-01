scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
EA to shut down Apex Legends Mobile in May; here's why

Apex Legends Mobile servers will be shut down on May 1st 2023 as the studio was not able to maintain the high-quality experience.

Apex Legends Mobile will cease its operation on May 1st, 2023.
Apex Legend Mobile, the high-fidelity battle royal style video popular on most gaming platforms was made available for Android and iOS devices in March 2022. The studio has now confirmed that it will be shutting down the mobile version of the Apex Legend to “maintain high-quality experience and content that our players deserve.”

In a blog post, the studio remains positive about “mobile as a platform” and will “look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future.” From this day, users will still have access to the game for 90 more days. However, players will not be able to make any in-app purchases that involve real money while users can spend their existing Syndicate Gold and play the game without any issue.

Apex Legends Mobile has been a popular battle royale shooter since its debut last year. In fact, it recently won the best overall game award on Google Play Store. The game, however, has been unable to hold momentum – both in terms of popularity and gaining new users. That being said, Apex Legend Mobile will still be available to download until May 1st 2023. And post that, the game will no longer be playable.

Apex Legend Mobile shut down FAQs

What happens to my Apex Legend Mobile in-game purchases?

  • All the in-game purchases will be available for users until May 1, 2023.

What happens to my Apex Legend Mobile in-game virtual currency?

  • All the virtual currency will be accessible until May 1st, 2023.

Can I get a refund on Apex Legend Mobile purchases?

  • No, there won’t be any sort of refunds offered by the studio and it is as per the EA agreement. This applies to both Google Play Store and Apple App store purchases.

What happens to the Apex Legend Mobile web store?

  • Apex Legend Mobile webstore will also cease to exist from May 1st 2023.

Can I still play Apex Legend Mobile on other platforms?

  • Yes, you can continue to enjoy Apex Legend Mobile on other platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation without any issues.

