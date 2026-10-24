Frugal tech innovations from rural India have proved themselves: IIM Prof Anil Gupta

Anil K Gupta is a pioneer in promoting grassroots frugal innovations across India. A former professor and now a visiting faculty at IIM Ahmedabad, he teaches innovation and entrepreneurship, with a focus on frugal design and public policy for inclusive innovation.

Gupta founded the Honey Bee Network, a movement to identify and document innovations developed by farmers, artisans, and common citizens, and the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), established in 2000, to strengthen grassroots tech innovations and traditional knowledge.

He is also the key driver of SRISTI (Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions), a non-profit established in 1993 to support grassroots innovations and traditional knowledge, and GIAN (Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network), established in Gujarat in 1997 to help transform grassroots innovations into commercially viable products and solutions.

Anil Gupta spoke to indianexpress.com on his journeys in rural India in search of frugal tech and ideas which went on to become successful products.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your journey towards frugal innovation.

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Prof Anil Gupta: My journey toward grassroots innovation began in the 1980s with a troubling question: whether I was getting recognition for the work of innovators who were creatively solving problems, and if they were doing all the work, which was leading to my income and recognition, how much of it was being shared with them?

I wrote a paper titled Ethical Dilemma and Value Conflicts in Research about the ethical dilemmas that researchers around the world had encountered.

In 1984, I had written a paper on matching farmers’ concerns with technologists’ objectives. My research had revealed a frequent mismatch between what farmers needed and what scientists sought to develop.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Where does the Honey Bee come in?

Prof Anil Gupta: A honey bee connects and pollinates flowers. We intellectuals, by contrast, often connect globally but fail to connect locally. We collect information and knowledge from communities, publish our findings, and gain recognition, but frequently fail to share those findings with the people who contributed to our work. Worse, we often do not even acknowledge them.

At the time, I felt that almost 99.9% of papers on ethnobotany and ethnozoology failed to acknowledge the people who provided the knowledge.

This was when the Honey Bee Network took shape – in 1988 – and we began working systematically to identify, document, and support grassroots innovations.

We established several institutions, including SRISTI (Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions) in 1993 and GIAN in 1997 to connect innovation, investment, and enterprise. I realised that they would not come together on their own. Someone had to help them connect because the transaction costs were too high. Without that support, innovators would struggle to find investors and enterprises, and promising ideas would never develop into viable products or businesses.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your Honey Bee network and what has been achieved so far?

Prof Anil Gupta: The Honey Bee Network worked to systematically identify, document, and support grassroots innovations.

These innovations cover different domains, including agriculture, water, transportation, food processing, and herbal medicine. They span areas essential to people’s survival and livelihoods. We also documented traditional knowledge. One community’s traditional knowledge can sometimes become an innovation for another.

There were hundreds of student volunteers. Our focus was on sustainability. We did not get into chemical-based solutions. We focused on solutions that caused no harm to the environment. No other country has such a database.

By 1998, we had identified around 10,000 affordable innovations developed by ordinary people. I spent months meeting government officials explaining why these innovations deserved national attention and help to scale up. I impressed upon them that we needed a national institutional framework that could take these innovations to scale. This led to the formation of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) in 2000. It was volunteer-driven, and I was closely involved with the NIF until 2017-18.

By 2018, before I left, we had a database of more than three lakh innovations. Around 1,200 patents were filed, including some through the NIF network in the United States.

Honey Bee Network is very active in the ecosystem, and apart from documentation, we also provide opportunities for innovators to showcase and win awards; the Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards 2026 is in progress.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about a few frugal innovations that impressed you.

Prof Anil Gupta: There is the Bullet Santi example. In 1992, Mansukhbhai Jagani came up with a mechanism to attach a plough to the motorcycle. The engineering challenge was to generate sufficient torque rather than speed. A motorcycle engine runs at high revolutions per minute, whereas ploughing requires considerable pulling power at a lower speed. Mansukhbhai worked out how to reduce the engine speed and increase the torque needed to work the soil and uproot weeds.

With the support of the Honey Bee Network, a patent application was filed in the United States, and he received a patent in 2003.

Today, hundreds of fabricators have adopted his design, and more than 10,000 machines have been produced. Known as the Bullet Santi, it can perform agricultural operations like spraying, ploughing, weeding, and earthing up soil around crops.

There is the Mitticool refrigerator example. Mansukhbhai Prajapati is the innovator, who was a traditional potter.

Developing the refrigerator required considerable design and engineering. Mansukhbhai developed the necessary machines, including equipment for moulding, casting, and firing the clay. He also experimented with the composition of the clay, incorporating broken clay particles to improve its strength. Under suitable conditions, this can help preserve vegetables for several days.

His business has grown substantially, with a reported turnover of around Rs 20 crore.

There is Mansukhbhai Patel, who developed a cotton-stripping machine to reduce the labour involved in removing cotton lint from the bolls.

In certain rain-fed cotton varieties, the bolls do not open as widely as they do in some hybrid varieties. The cotton remains more firmly held within the boll, reducing the risk of lint being blown away by strong winds.

Mansukhbhai later integrated the cotton-stripping process with cotton ginning and established his own ginning factory. Other ginning factories also began using the machines.

The associated businesses have grown to a turnover exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: What were the learnings from these innovations?

Prof Anil Gupta: With Bullet Santi, a functional agricultural machine was assembled using salvaged automobile components that still had useful life left in them, even though the vehicles themselves might have reached the end of their service lives.

This raises an important question about sustainability. I am not in favour of a blanket approach to automobile scrapping because we often overlook the longevity of individual components. Axles, differentials, steering systems, and other parts can remain useful for decades.

By scrapping entire vehicles, we risk wasting valuable resources and overlooking the ingenuity of mechanics who can repurpose these components for agriculture, food processing, and other applications. Reusing such parts supports a circular economy and reduces unnecessary waste.

The term jugaad is frequently used to characterise Indian ingenuity, but it generally refers to a makeshift or temporary solution. Such a term does not adequately describe the systematic design, experimentation, and engineering involved in many grassroots innovations.

Attaching an engine to a vegetable cart, for instance, might be considered jugaad. But that does not define the broader Indian ecosystem of frugal innovation.

The cotton stripping machine required sustained experimentation, technical understanding, and the development of specialised equipment. It demonstrates that frugal innovation can be sophisticated and systematic while remaining affordable and grounded in local resources.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your grassroots innovation databases and the impact that has had.

Prof Anil Gupta: Last year, we made several of our databases available through the GIAN.org website. These are open access, meaning that researchers and entrepreneurs can use them without seeking our permission.

We have a database of approximately one million abandoned US patents. In 2003, I had written a paper on the opportunities presented by abandoned patents, but I had never taken the idea forward. These patents represented intellectual property that had been abandoned, often because the required maintenance fees had not been paid. We assembled a large collection and made the information accessible. Through further curation, we narrowed it down to approximately 200,000 patents.

The objective was to make these patents available to researchers and entrepreneurs who might identify new applications for them. The knowledge and technologies contained in these patents could potentially contribute to agriculture, common property resource management, and many other fields.

India has established a leading position in grassroots innovation. We are global leaders in this field, and we should take the initiative in shaping its future.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your Shodh Yatras.

Prof Anil Gupta: There have been 55 such yatras all across India. In the early days, we would walk around 250 km over ten days. Innovators walk with us, along with students, mechanics and scientists.

The idea is to find practical low-cost inventions and traditional knowledge created by rural communities. We also document indigenous crops, local recipes, medicinal plants and disappearing regional practices.

Consider what might happen if a major crisis, whether caused by bioterrorism or some other catastrophe, wiped out five or six of the crops on which humanity depends. We need to think seriously about the resilience of our food systems and, ultimately, the survival of our civilisation.

Across the country, we have identified many edible weeds and wild plants that are not currently cultivated as crops. If the need arises, however, some could become important food sources. By identifying and documenting these plants and ingredients, we are preserving valuable options for the future.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about global frugal innovations that have impressed you.

Prof Anil Gupta: Most of the innovations being recalled here, have either been identified by us or our partners, or they have passed through our awards events.

In Uganda, an innovator recognised the need for infrared thermometers to identify people with fever during the pandemic. His solution was to incorporate infrared sensing technology into a mobile phone, enabling it to detect elevated body temperatures.

In Argentina, another innovator developed a system that allowed people to photograph a mosquito and obtain information about whether it might be harmful or associated with diseases such as dengue or malaria.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an innovator from Iraq developed a bar of soap with a small toy embedded inside it. Children wanted the toy, so they encouraged adults to buy the soap and reminded them to wash their hands. The innovator used a simple form of gamification to encourage the desired behavior.

During COVID-19, a woman with cerebral palsy had once experienced an attempted molestation on the street and was saved by a street dog. Working with a non-profit, she devised a plan to train street dogs to protect women from attackers.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Your thoughts on the Indian research and innovation ecosystem around frugal innovations.

Prof Anil Gupta: As far as private-sector investment is concerned, to the best of my knowledge, not a single farmer-innovator has received an angel investment or venture capital funding for their innovation. Even the so-called impact investment funds have not invested in these innovations, as far as I am aware.

There has been some support from the public sector. Institutions such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST) have supported initiatives through the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and other organisations.

As for the tech ecosystem, we had the willingness of scientists, particularly those working in public-sector laboratories, to evaluate grassroots innovations and contribute their expertise without charging us for their time. The second community that has supported us is Intellectual Property lawyers. Over the three or four decades, many IP lawyers have contributed their time and expertise without charging professional fees.

However, this support cannot be taken for granted, and it does not solve the larger problem. Testing and validating technologies, particularly incremental improvements and derivative innovations, are still difficult. Many institutions do not have dedicated budgets for evaluating innovations developed by farmers or other individuals outside their regular research programmes.

We need to make such evaluation a routine part of the innovation system rather than relying entirely on individual scientists’ goodwill.

That is one reason we are now working with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). We have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore how Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) can serve as testing grounds for innovations developed by farmers.

I strongly feel that we should not impose the full burden of setting up and maintaining a formal company before an innovator has had a reasonable opportunity to test the market. We risk creating unnecessary barriers for people who are already operating with limited resources.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: In the age of AI, how does frugal innovation evolve?

Prof Anil Gupta: We have developed an AI agent with support from the 11th Hour Project, a non-profit organisation based in California, to help people discover practical solutions developed by ordinary people, farmers, and communities from across the world rather than limiting it to knowledge produced by formal research institutions.

We also need to rethink how data is collected, governed, and shared. We have to make appropriate datasets available to startups, researchers, and other innovators while protecting personal privacy and respecting legitimate confidentiality requirements. Data cannot simply be released without safeguards. At the same time, we should question why useful data is sometimes withheld or made inaccessible when there may be legitimate ways to share it securely.

We need systems that allow data to be used ethically and responsibly for socially beneficial innovation.