AMD offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free with select Ryzen 7000 processors

Last year, AMD unveiled the Ryzen 7000 series of processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture. The new processors support DDR5 and PCI-E 5.0 and are based on the AM5 platform, which the company says will be supported through 2025 and beyond.

Following the recent launch of the Ryzen 5 7600, AMD is now offering a copy of ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ to people who purchase select Ryzen 7000 series processors. Qualifying AMD Ryzen processors include Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 9 7900X and the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The cheapest on the list is AMD Ryzen 5 7600, a hexacore processor with 12 threads. It offers 32MB of L3 cache and has a base and max boost clock of 3.8GHz and 5.1GHz respectively. The Ryzen 9 7950X is the most expensive processor on the list. It has 16 cores and 32 threads which have a base and boost clock of 4.5GHz and 5.7GHz respectively.

What is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor all about?

The game bundle includes a copy of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. To give you a quick recap, the upcoming game takes inspiration from its predecessor (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and follows the story of Cal Kestis. It takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with the story taking place around the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently available for pre-order and will be released on March 17 this year.

If you want to claim your copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, simply head over to the AMD rewards website, create an account or log in with your existing one and enter the coupon code that came with your purchase of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor.