Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report

Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming some 30,000 corporate workers, according to two people familiar with the matter. The company in October cut some 14,000 white-collar jobs, about half of the 30,000 target first reported by Reuters. ‍

The ⁠total this time is expected to be roughly the same as last year and could begin as soon as Tuesday, the people said, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss Amazon’s plans.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Jobs in the company’s Amazon Web Services, ​retail, Prime Video and human resources, known as People ‌Experience and Technology, units are slated to be affected, the people said, though the full scope was unclear. The people cautioned that the details of ​Amazon’s plans could change.