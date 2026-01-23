Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report

Amazon is preparing a second round of layoffs that could begin next week, as the company moves toward cutting about 30,000 corporate roles amid a broader push to reduce bureaucracy and adopt AI-driven efficiencies.

google-preferred-btn
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelmingThe company cut roughly 14,000 white-collar jobs in October 2025. (File photo)

Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming some 30,000 corporate workers, according to two people familiar with the matter. The company in October cut some 14,000 white-collar jobs, about half of the 30,000 target first reported by Reuters. ‍

The ⁠total this time is expected to be roughly the same as last year and could begin as soon as Tuesday, the people said, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss Amazon’s plans.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Jobs in the company’s Amazon Web Services, ​retail, Prime Video and human resources, known as People ‌Experience and Technology, units are slated to be affected, the people said, though the full scope was unclear. The people cautioned that the details of ​Amazon’s plans could change.

The Seattle online retailer tied the October round of job cuts to the rise of artificial intelligence software, saying in an internal letter that “this generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

Also Read | Amazon to cut 30,000 corporate jobs in largest-ever layoffs: Here’s what to know

However, CEO Andy Jassy later told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the reduction was “not really ‌financially driven and it’s not even really AI-driven.” Rather, he said, “it’s culture,” meaning the company has too much bureaucracy.

“You end up with a lot more ‌people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers,” he said. Jassy had said earlier in 2025 that he ‌expected Amazon’s corporate workforce to shrink over time as a result of efficiencies gained from the use of AI.

Corporations are increasingly using AI to write code ‌for their software and adopting ‍AI agents that ⁠automate routine tasks, ​as they look to save costs and cut reliance on people. Amazon touted its latest AI models during its annual AWS cloud computing ⁠conference in December.

Story continues below this ad

The full 30,000 jobs would represent a ⁠small portion of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees, but nearly 10% of the firm’s corporate workforce. The majority of Amazon’s workers are in fulfillment centers and warehouses.

It would be the largest layoff in Amazon’s three-decade history. ‌The company trimmed about 27,000 jobs in 2022.

Affected workers in October were told they would remain on the payroll for 90 days, during ‌which time they could apply for jobs internally or seek other employment. That period expires on Monday.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
KTR challenged the state government to produce at least one senior official who would publicly state that opposition leaders’ phones were not currently being tapped. (file)
BRS, police scuffle as KTR is called for questioning in phone-tapping case
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement