Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?

E-commerce giant Amazon is gearing up to sack thousands of its staff this week. The tech company is expected to lay off about 16,000 from its workforce starting Tuesday, January 27. The fresh round of job cuts is an extension of the company’s plan to eliminate about 30,000 jobs in total by mid-2026. The latest development seems to ring worry for Amazon teams based in India, as its business units such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Prime are expected to be impacted.

Staffers in People Experience and Technology HR units are also expected to be affected by the layoffs. Regardless, the extent of the impact is unclear. The company attributed the first round of layoffs in October 2025 to the rise of artificial intelligence technologies. CEO Andy Jassy had described it later: the layoffs were not driven by finance or AI, but by culture, indicating that the company had too much bureaucracy.