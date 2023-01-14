Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best deals on Sennheiser products

Sennheiser is offering discounts on several products like microphones, earphones, headphones and other products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The sale starts on January 14 for Prime members and January 15 for those who don’t have Prime membership.

Starting with headphones, Sennheiser 280 Pro over-ear headphones will be available for Rs 6,279. These headphones offer high ambient noise attenuation, come with soft earpads for a comfortable fit and feature foldable and rotating earcups so you can easily keep them in your bag.

If you are looking for in-ear monitoring earphones, consider the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro. Available for Rs 8,586, the IE 100 Pro offers passive noise cancellation and is powered by 10mm drivers. Users can also connect the wired earphones to their mobile devices using a Bluetooth converter.

Sennheiser is also offering a discount on the HD25 Plus headphones. The wired USB on-ear headphone has a split headband, comes with padded earcups and offers noise isolation up to 120dB. Compared to the normal variant, the HD25 Plus comes with an extra cable and ear cushions. It can be purchased for Rs 11,990.

In case you happen to be a journalist, vlogger or content creator, make sure to check out the Sennheiser MKE 400 unidirectional microphone, which is available for Rs 12,825. The shotgun microphone offers enhanced in-camera audio, has a built-in low-cut filter and comes with three step sensitivity switch.

Those looking for a cheaper microphone can consider the MKE 200 microphone. The directional microphone comes with two coiled 3.5mm cables that can lock TRS to 3.5m TRS and TRRs, a windshield and a drawstring pouch that can be used to store the device. It can be purchased for Rs 5,490.

Last on the list is the Sennheiser XS Lav omnidirectional condenser lavalier microphone, which is designed for those on a tight budget. The microphone connects using the 3.5mm jack and includes accessories like a mic clip, windscreen and a storage pouch. Ideal for podcast, video and voice recordings, the Sennheiser XS Lav microphone costs Rs 2,490.