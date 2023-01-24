Amazon Prime Air is India’s first e-commerce air cargo network: What does this mean for users?

Amazon India now has its own air fleet to offer faster deliveries across the country. Amazon is currently the only e-commerce platform in India that has its own air cargo network, which will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines. These flights will fly across the country and are likely to help Amazon further reduce the average delivery time in India. Here are four interesting facts about the Amazon Prime Air e-commerce service in India.

Flights used in Amazon Prime Air cargo service?

Amazon’s Prime Air cargo service is powered by two Boeing 737-800 flights and these will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines. These flights are known for higher cargo capacity and will help Amazon to ship products from one city to another in a limited time.

Where will the Amazon Prime Air cargo service operate?

The Amazon Prime Air cargo service will operate in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. These flights will help Amazon to ship goods quickly from various fulfilment centres located in four cities.

How many sellers will get benefit from Amazon Prime Air cargo in India?

According to the company, the Prime Air cargo service will support up to 1.1 million sellers across the country. The company currently has over 43 million cubic feet of storage space for seller inventory in India with 2.3 million square feet of the processing area. Amazon is currently capable of delivering a product to 97 per cent of pin codes in India within 2 days of placing an order.

Is India the only country that has Amazon Prime Air cargo service?

No, India is the third country to get Amazon Prime Air cargo after the US and Europe. Amazon currently has 110 Prime Air cargo flights, which fly across 70 destinations around the world. Amazon Prime Air cargo was first launched back in 2016 in the US and the e-commerce platform is further expanding its fleet, adding more flights every passing day.