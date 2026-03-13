Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July: Report

Amazon's Prime Day event has taken place in July since its launch in 2015, barring a change for two years during the pandemic.

By: Reuters
2 min readMar 13, 2026 09:22 AM IST
The timing shift ⁠would also move Prime Day sales to Amazon's second quarter. (Image: Reuters)The timing shift ⁠would also move Prime Day sales to Amazon's second quarter. (Image: Reuters)
Amazon.com is planning to move its Prime Day sale event up to late June, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, marking a rare shift in calendar for the critical, decade-old shopping event.

Prime Day is marked by heavy ⁠discounts ​on categories ranging from apparel and electronics, and its summer iteration coincides with the back-to-school shopping season with parents and students waiting to cash ​in on ​the deals. The timing shift ⁠would also move Prime Day sales to Amazon’s second quarter, which typically ends ‌on June 30. The company declined to comment to Reuters on the report.

Amazon’s Prime Day event has taken place in July since its launch in 2015, barring a change for two years during the pandemic. Last ⁠year, the event ⁠was extended to four days from the usual two, and drove $24.1 billion ⁠in ‌online spending across U.S. retailers, up ​30% from a year ago, ‌according to data from Adobe Analytics.

However, Amazon has also had to contend with ‌competing deals events from ​retailers ​such as ​Walmart and Target as these companies invest in their digital order fulfillment ​and same-day delivery capabilities.

Contribution to US ⁠sales from e-commerce almost doubled for Walmart in its most recently reported quarter, and the company ‌said customers ⁠using its option for delivery under three hours grew more than 60% ​for fiscal year 2026.

 

