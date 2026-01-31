Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Thousands of tech workers were laid off in January 2026 as companies including Amazon, Meta, and Ericsson cut jobs at the start of the year, continuing a multi-year pattern of restructuring across the industry.
January signals a fresh start; it is a month that is supposed to renew hopes. In tech, unfortunately, the first month of 2026 turned out to be a dampener for thousands of working professionals in the tech sector. Data fromLayoffs.fyi shows that over 22,000 tech professionals were laid off in January alone, the highest number since October 2025.
In 2025, January saw 32 companies laying off 2537 employees, which was a steep decline from January 2024 when 123 companies sacked over 34,000 of their staff.
The big players who pulled the plug
Predictably, January’s massive job cuts were led by Amazon, which laid off 16,000 on January 28. These cuts followed internal restructuring across retail, devices, and cloud units, as the company continues to trim its workforce. In an official blog post, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said that the company has been working to strengthen itself by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy. The Amazon executive added that while the company is making these changes, it will also continue to hire and invest in strategic areas and functions that are critical to its future.
On the other hand, social media giant Meta eliminated 1,500 roles earlier this month, framing it as a part of its year of efficiency sequel. The job cuts reportedly impacted 10 per cent of its employees in its Reality Labs division who worked on products including the metaverse. This follows Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s directive to top executives last year to slash their 2026 budgets as the company continues to ramp up its investments in AI research.
Similarly, telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson announced that it was cutting 1,600 jobs in Sweden as part of its recent cost-saving measures. Reportedly, the company has been steadily reducing its workforce in the last three years to maintain profitability. Meanwhile, Autodesk handed over pink slips to 1,000, and Pinterest cut 700 jobs, which was about 15 per cent of its workforce. E-commerce platform Shopify continued its restructuring bid with more cuts, and several other firms, especially in AI and crypto, downsized staff or shut down completely.
What were the key factors that led to job cuts in January?
Firstly, new budgets. According to industry analysts, many companies align their restructuring with new annual budgets and strategic planning cycles. They often use the start of the year to adjust the headcount, which follows reviews of financial forecasts. The second big reason is the rapid push towards AI-driven automation, as several companies were pushed to eliminate jobs that became redundant as they redirected their resources towards infrastructure, data, and engineering divisions.
Story continues below this ad
January layoffs also act as a signal to investors, showcasing commitment to maintaining cost integrity early in the fiscal year. Perhaps, this is the reason why January has become a recurring reset point.
Earlier job cuts were focused on big tech, but January 2025’s layoffs spanned retail, telecom, finance, crypto, manufacturing, education, and AI startups, pointing to a broader slowdown across the technology ecosystem. Although consumer-facing tech giants amounted to the largest numbers, smaller companies and startups experienced deeper percentage cuts, in some cases eliminating entire teams.
For workers, the pattern has become grimly predictable: the year begins with uncertainty, job searches, and hiring freezes, even as companies continue to post strong revenues and invest heavily in AI infrastructure.
Much beyond business strategy
Meanwhile, on professional platforms, HR and leadership experts emphasised that layoffs go beyond business strategy. According to Joseph Gagnon, a solution architect and CCM expert, these decisions are often driven by market cycles and the fear of losing relevance, and not individual performance. “Companies are positioning themselves for the future, even if it means difficult choices in the present. A reminder that sometimes, setbacks are about market forces, not your value,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.
Story continues below this ad
Jon Leinen, an AI innovator, in his LinkedIn post said that layoffs are not administrative events but identity shocks with long tails. “Executives often frame layoffs as a risk-management measure. Reduce burn. Extend the runway. Preserve the business. Those goals may be necessary, but the framing is incomplete. When leaders reduce the process to transactions and timelines, they introduce second-order risk that is harder to quantify and harder to unwind,” he wrote.
As 2026 begins, January’s numbers show that tech layoffs are no longer a temporary correction; rather, they are a part of a longer recalibration of the industry. The scale may fluctuate year to year, but the message remains the same – the sector is still redefining how many people it needs and where.
Bijin Jose serves as an Assistant Editor at Indian Express Online in New Delhi. A seasoned technology journalist with a diverse portfolio, he brings over a decade of experience in the media industry to his coverage of the evolving digital landscape and emerging technologies.
Experience & Career
Bijin commenced his journalistic journey in 2013 as a citizen journalist with The Times of India. His career trajectory includes significant tenures at prestigious media organizations including India Today Digital and The Economic Times. This diverse professional background, ranging from legacy print institutions to dynamic digital platforms, culminated in his current leadership role at The Indian Express, where he helps shape the publication's technology narrative.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Bijin has transitioned from general reporting to a specialized focus on the intersection of technology and humanity. His key areas of expertise include:
Artificial Intelligence: deeply tracking developments in AI, providing nuanced perspectives on its ethical,industrial, and societal implications.
Tech Commentary: moving beyond product specifications to analyze how technology reshapes daily life.
Diverse Reporting Foundation: draws upon a robust background in crime reporting and cultural features to bring a human-centric approach to technical storytelling.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Bijin’s editorial voice is informed by a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor of Arts in English from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, and a Master of Arts in English Literature. This literary background enables him to deconstruct complex technical jargon into accessible, compelling narratives. His steady progression through India’s top newsrooms underscores his reputation for editorial rigor and reliable journalism.
Find all stories by Bijin Jose here ... Read More