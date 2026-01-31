Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026

January signals a fresh start; it is a month that is supposed to renew hopes. In tech, unfortunately, the first month of 2026 turned out to be a dampener for thousands of working professionals in the tech sector. Data from Layoffs.fyi shows that over 22,000 tech professionals were laid off in January alone, the highest number since October 2025.

In 2025, January saw 32 companies laying off 2537 employees, which was a steep decline from January 2024 when 123 companies sacked over 34,000 of their staff.

The big players who pulled the plug

Predictably, January’s massive job cuts were led by Amazon, which laid off 16,000 on January 28. These cuts followed internal restructuring across retail, devices, and cloud units, as the company continues to trim its workforce. In an official blog post, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said that the company has been working to strengthen itself by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy. The Amazon executive added that while the company is making these changes, it will also continue to hire and invest in strategic areas and functions that are critical to its future.