Amazon layoffs: E-commerce giant cuts jobs in Stores business amid AI spending push

Amazon has cut jobs again as the tech industry continues to see layoffs and restructuring. (Image for representation/Magnific)

The tech industry is witnessing another round of layoffs. E-commerce giant Amazon, on Wednesday, October 7, said it was cutting some jobs in its Stores business, which works with its main website.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Amazon’s biggest shopping days. The fresh round of job cuts at Amazon is part of a larger round of layoffs that began last year and affected around 30,000 employees, with the latest cuts reportedly affecting fewer than 1,000 employees.

Reportedly, affected employees wrote in an internal Slack channel that they received emails informing them that their roles were being eliminated. According to a report in Business Insider, the channel with 37,000 members subsequently saw queries about severance, internal job postings, and if more notifications were in the offing.