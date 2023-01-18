scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Kindle 2022 review: The lightweight hardbound

Amazon's new Kindle remains compact at 6-inches, but packs some new feature such as the Type-C charging port and double the storage. Here's my review of the latest Kindle.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 8499
Amazon Kindle 2022 is seen in this photoThe new Amazon Kindle (2022) is seen next to Siddhartha Mukherjee's book, The Song Of The Cell in this photo. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)
Listen to this article
Kindle 2022 review: The lightweight hardbound
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For many years, I rarely ever travelled without my Kindle Paperwhite. But since the pandemic, travel has been rare, and even rarer has been the time that can be utilised for extra reading. As a journalist, I end up reading thousands of words every day, and reading more for leisure often becomes a strain. And this is why when the opportunity to review the new Kindle came up, I wanted to test if this will help rekindle my love for books.

The new Kindle stands out in many ways, and that’s without making any major changes in the design. I was stunned by how small, light and compact the new Kindle is. In fact, at 6 inches, it is just about the same length as my iPhone 14 Pro, but much lighter and thinner. I wouldn’t take a book this size seriously. The review unit I got has a denim colour, and there is also black if that is what you prefer.

The Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch display The Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch display and is a compact device. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

At 6 inches, the new Kindle is also great to hold for long hours, especially when you have just a few fingers out of the blanket on a cold Delhi night. And there is just one physical power button at the bottom, so handling is as simple as it can be. The 300-PPI display makes everything look sharp and clear.

The backlight is a great help for those like me who prefer reading themselves to sleep and do not want to bother others in the process. And the dark mode makes it even easier on the eye. In fact, the brightness is perfect for reading out in the bright winter sun too, though it’s too cold these days to read anything longer than a short story outdoors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
The Kindle library seen on an Amazon Kindle 2022. My Kindle library is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The controls with brightness and the fonts give finicky readers like me the ability to fine-tune settings exactly the way they want. But then going back to reading a physical book becomes a pain.

As part of my New Year resolution to read more, I bought Melody Razak’s Moth, which looks at lives in Delhi just before Partition. The book was engaging, and on the Kindle reading is as natural as it is on a book, just more convenient.
But I feel the navigation out of the book and into your library needs to improve. It is still like it was years ago, and hasn’t adjusted to readers, who are now more familiar with swipe-ups and double taps. There has to be a better way to return to one’s library.

The cover of Melody Razak's Moth is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022. The cover of Melody Razak’s Moth is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Also, it is time Amazon made buying new books easier, especially in India, where QR codes and UPI are ubiquitous with micro-payments. Even now, if you don’t have a balance in your Amazon wallet, you need multiple devices to buy a new book. And for some strange reason, I was not getting the buy option on the Kindle edition of many books, like The Emperor of All Maladies which I was trying to download after listening to Siddhartha Mukherjee at the Express Adda this week.

Advertisement
The Emperor of Maladies cover is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022. The Emperor of All Maladies cover is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022. I had some trouble adding this to my library. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

That said, it is now much easier to set up a new Kindle, as the app assists you on your phone. Plus, one-tap access to the dictionary is a great feature that adds so much value. You can also highlight portions you like. And X-Ray, which lets you tap on a character and scan her presence in a book, has been one of my most-used Kindle features for years now.

The dictionary feature is seen on the Amazon Kindle 2022 in this photo One tap on the Kindle will let you access the dictionary (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

With 16GB storage, you can literally carry a public library in your jeans pocket. Charging is easier now with the USB-C port, and you don’t need to carry an extra micro-USB cable just for your Kindle. Anyway, the charge will last at least a week with heavy reading, so a charger is not that important here.

At the present price of Rs 8,499, this Kindle is a great upgrade for those on earlier versions or a good buy for those who want to move on from physical books and access the unlimited world of words. While you can now read Kindle easily on your phone or tablet, there is something about a Kindle that is akin to the feel of holding a book, similar to the trophy value of possessing that new hardbound. And that is why you will get this one.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 13:00 IST
Next Story

Cold chilling your bones? Exercise, hydrate and eat healthy to avoid pain, falls

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close