Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top deals on iPhone 12, OnePlus 10R, and more

Amazon India’s great republic day sale 2023 starts today and will last till January 20th. During the sale period, users can get discounts on high-end Android smartphones and iPhones for the first time in 2023. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Apple have heavily discounted their trending models, which include the OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more.

Here are the top-five high-end smartphones to consider during the Amazon great republic sale 2023 from top smartphone brands in India.

OnePlus 10R is now available for less than Rs 30,000 during the great republic day sale on Amazon (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) OnePlus 10R is now available for less than Rs 30,000 during the great republic day sale on Amazon (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

OnePlus 10R: Rs 29,999

If you are looking for an upper mid-tier smartphone with good performance, clean software experience, and super fast charging capabilities, then the OnePlus 10R is a great pick, which is now available for Rs 29,999 with an SBI card. The OnePlus 10R has a 120Hz AMOLED display and it is also one of the most unique-looking smartphones that the company has ever launched.

iQOO 9 SE also gets a heavy discount during the great republic day sale. iQOO 9 SE also gets a heavy discount during the great republic day sale.

iQOO 9 SE 5G: Rs 25,990

The iQOO 9 SE 5G is one of the best gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India, which is now available for just Rs 25,990. The device is based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 120Hz AMOLED display and is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is now available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is now available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express

iPhone 12: Rs 48,650

You can now get a brand new iPhone 12 with 128GB of internal storage for just Rs 48,650. While this might be a few-year-old model, it still has everything that one expects from a modern iPhone, including an OLED display, Face ID, 5G network support, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. If you are planning to get a modern iPhone with good battery life, 5G connectivity with modern aesthetics, the iPhone 12 is a great pick.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an affordable flagship smartphone (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express image) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an affordable flagship smartphone (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express image)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Rs 28,740

Just like the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also a few years old. However, for those who want to experience the Samsung flagship smartphone on a budget, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great starting point, which currently runs on the latest Android 13 update with OneUI 5 skin on top. The phone is currently listed on Amazon for just Rs 28,740, and for that price, the Galaxy S20 FE offers a flagship experience with features like IP rating and wireless charging capability.

Redmi K50i is the most affordable Dimensity 8100 SoC-powered phone in India (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola) Redmi K50i is the most affordable Dimensity 8100 SoC-powered phone in India (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola)

Redmi K50i: Rs 20,999

The Redmi K50i will be available for just Rs 20,999 during the Amazon great republic day sale 2023. This is a performance-oriented smartphone, based on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and the phone also has a 144Hz IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution.