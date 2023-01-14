Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Here are the best smartphone deals you don’t want to miss

Get ready to upgrade your smartphone game as Amazon gears up for its Republic Day sales. With exclusive deals and discounts on some of the top brands, the time to grab that new phone you’ve been eyeing is nigh. The sale covers budget-friendly options to high-end powerhouses – there’s something for everyone. But in this article, we’ll take a look at the best smartphone deals available during the sale, so you can go for the perfect device.

Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 is a budget device launched in February last year. It features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. There’s a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro and depth sensors, and a 16MP front camera. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 and has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999 but is now selling for just Rs 9,999 as part of the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Lite

The iQOO Z series has always stood for one thing – performance on a budget – and the Z6 Lite reflects on that perfectly. It’s claimed to be the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 device, which is a 5G chip. 5G at this price point isn’t very common but the iQOO phone delivers anyway. Its 6.58-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and the battery is sized 5,000mAh. The primary camera has a 50MP sensor, joined by an 8MP sensor upfront.

As part of the Republic Day sale, you can pick up this device for Rs 12,999.

Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A features the Helio G25 under the hood, which is an entry-level processor from MediaTek. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an older waterdrop-style notch on the screen. There’s a single 13MP camera on the back of the phone, along with an LED flash module. A 5MP camera upfront handles selfies and video calls. The battery is sized 5,000mAh and the phone measures 164.9 × 77.07 x 9mm.

As part of the Republic Day sale, you can pick up this device for Rs 8,299.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may now almost be a year old but continues to be one of the best offerings to go for at its price point. The phone features the Snapdragon 695 under the hood – a more than capable 5G processor. The display is sized 6.59-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. Keep in mind that there’s no AMOLED here, so if you’re coming from that tech, you may not dig the IPS LCD. There’s a 64MP triple camera setup at the rear, while the selfie unit has a 16MP resolution.

While the phone was launched for Rs 19,999, you can grab it for Rs 18,999 this Republic Day.