Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Deals on Plaud note-taker, Dreame Robot Vacuum, more

E-commerce giant Amazon is gearing up for its biggest sale of the year. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is slated to begin on October 8, based on Amazon’s promotional banner. Just like in previous years, the festival is expected to bring a slew of lucrative deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, etc. However, if you have been looking to upgrade your gadgets, be it a smartphone or a handy AI device, this could be the opportune moment.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on October 8 at 12:00 am for all consumers. Amazon Prime members will have early access, usually opening 24 hours before on October 7.

Offers on Plaud’s AI Note-taking Range

US-based AI tech startup Plaud has announced festive deals on some of its note-taking devices. The festive offer begins at Rs 13,990.

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In its maiden festive season, Plaud makes it easier for consumers to gift its devices to loved ones who shuffle between meetings. As per its festive offer, Plaud Note Pro is priced at Rs 16,990; Plaud Note Pro is priced at Rs 15,990; Plaud Note is priced at Rs 14,990; and Plaud Note Pin is priced at Rs 13,990.

When it comes to use cases, the Plaude Note Pro is designed for those who need a more advanced AI note-taking experience, while NotePin is a compact wearable device for those seeking hands-free capture throughout the day.

Deals on smartphones

In case you’re looking to invest in a new smartphone, Amazon has also announced an array of deals on smartphones and accessories. The e-commerce giant has said consumers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI. On the other hand, Prime members will get up to 10 per cent extra savings and unlimited 5 per cent cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Further, Amazon claims to offer their best prices on flagship smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G will be at Rs 84,900, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G will be priced at Rs 129,999 with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. The company will also offer some steal deals on the iPhone 16, iQOO 15R, Xiaomi 17, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE6, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, etc.

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Deals on smart home and personal care products

Dreame Technology, known for its smart home innovation, will be bringing its smart home and personal care range to consumers with some exclusive offers as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale will feature deals across Dreame’s lineup of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, cordless stick vacuums, grooming solutions, etc.

Dreame is offering discounts across its range of home cleaning and grooming products. Robotic vacuum cleaners include the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete at Rs 129,999, the L50S Pro Ultra at Rs 69,999, the L50 Ultra CE at Rs 53,999 and the D30 Ultra at Rs 44,999. The D10 Plus Gen 2 gets one of the biggest discounts, dropping to Rs 22,999 from Rs 39,999. Among stick vacuums, the R20 is available for Rs 24,999, while the R10 Pro costs Rs 15,999. Dreame’s Mova J10 is priced at Rs 5,499. Grooming products include the Gleam and Glory hair dryers, both available for Rs 5,499.