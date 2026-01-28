Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to cut nearly 16,000 jobs, in what can be termed the company’s biggest layoffs since October 2025. The company, in its official blog post, announced that it was making additional organisational changes. Senior vice president of People and Experience, Beth Galetti, said that the new change will impact ‘some of our teammates’.
Galetti, while acknowledging the difficult news, went on to explain what is happening and why. The Amazon executive said, as shared in October, the company has been working towards reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy. Galetti said that though many teams finalised their organisational changes in October, many teams were yet to complete them until now.
“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country-level requirements),” she wrote.
For the staff that are unable to find a new role within the company, or even opt to look for one, the company will be providing transition support, which will include severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits, and more. Even with the fresh layoffs, Galetti asserted that Amazon will continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to its future. She shared that the company was in its early stages of building each one of its businesses, adding that there is a significant opportunity ahead.
“Every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers and make adjustments as appropriate. That’s never been more important than it is today in a world that’s changing faster than ever,” she said.
Last week it was reported that the company will lay off thousands of its corporate staff this week. Amazon had about 1.57 million employees worldwide by the end of the third quarter. Last year, the company announced that it will sack 10 per cent of its corporate and tech staff, which is roughly about 350,000 people. The company has handed over the pink slip to over 27,000 employees between 2022 and 2023. The layoffs are in line with CEO Andy Jassy’s approach towards slimming down the overhiring the company undertook following the Covid-19 pandemic.
