Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023

Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers. (AP File Photo)

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to cut nearly 16,000 jobs, in what can be termed the company’s biggest layoffs since October 2025. The company, in its official blog post, announced that it was making additional organisational changes. Senior vice president of People and Experience, Beth Galetti, said that the new change will impact ‘some of our teammates’.

Galetti, while acknowledging the difficult news, went on to explain what is happening and why. The Amazon executive said, as shared in October, the company has been working towards reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy. Galetti said that though many teams finalised their organisational changes in October, many teams were yet to complete them until now.