Airtel vs JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: Best broadband plans for Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru under Rs 1,000 per month

In the last few years, broadband speeds in India have seen massive growth. A recent report by Ookla suggests that India’s fixed median download speeds increased to nearly 50Mbps in November 2022. India also happens to be one of the countries with the most affordable broadband plans, with some internet service providers like JioFiber offering unlimited data starts Rs 399 per month. Here, we will be taking a quick look at some of the best broadband plans from Airtel, JioFiber and ACT Fibernet in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai under Rs 1,000.

Airtel broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Airtel has four broadband plans which cost less than Rs 1,000 per month. It doesn’t matter if you happen to live in Chennai, Bengaluru or Delhi, Airtel broadband plans cost the same throughout the country. If you happen to opt for a yearly or six-month plan, the installation is completely free of charge, while those going with a monthly plan will need to pay Rs 1,000 for installation. All plans come with a free Wi-Fi router.

The cheapest broadband plan from Airtel called ‘Basic ‘costs Rs 499 per month and offers speeds up to 40 Mbps. Some additional benefits include unlimited local and STD calls, 12-month Xstream Premium subscription and access to Wynk Music and Apollo.

Next is the ‘Standard’ plan, which offers speeds up to 100 Mbps along with unlimited voice calls and includes additional benefits like access to Xstream premium, Apollo and Wynk Music.

If you want more speed and access to OTT platforms, the ‘Entertainment’ plan might cater to you. Apart from speeds up to 200 Mbps and unlimited voice calls, you get access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime membership, Xstream premium, Apollo and Wynk Premium. It costs Rs 999 per month.

ACT Fibernet broadband plans under Rs 1,000

ACT Fibernet has three plans which cost less than Rs 1,000 per month. Unlike Airtel, the cost of ACT Fibernet plans differ depending on where you live. If you happen to be in Delhi or Chennai, the cheapest plan from the broadband provider called ‘ACT Welcome’ costs Rs 749 per month and offers speeds up to 50 Mbps. Those living in Bengaluru will get speeds up to 40 Mbps for the same price.

If you want more speed, the ACT Silver Promo plan offers speeds up to 150 Mbps and has a monthly rental of Rs 799 in Delhi. With this plan, you get access to Netflix Basic at no extra cost. The same plan costs Rs 810 per month in Chennai. Unfortunately, the plan is not available for those living in Bengaluru. Instead, ACT Fibernet has a plan called ‘ACT Swift’, which comes with 750GB of data, speeds up to 75 Mbps and costs Rs 710 per month.

Bengaluru residents can also opt for the ‘ACT Rapid Plus’ plan, which offers speeds up to 100 Mbps and comes with 1000GB of data.

JioFiber broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Similar to Airtel, JioFiber plans cost the same across the country. The cheapest broadband plan from JioFiber costs Rs 399 per month and gives unlimited data with speeds up to 30 Mbps. Those looking for a faster plan can go with the Rs 699 plan, which gives you unlimited data with speeds up to 100 Mbps.

If you want access to OTT platforms, JioFiber has a Rs 999 plan that offers unlimited data with speeds up to 150 Mbps. Additional benefits include access to one year of Amazon Prime membership, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji and JioSaavn.