Airtel increases minimum monthly recharge plan to Rs 155 in seven circles

Bharti Airtel recently announced that it will discontinue the Rs 99 plan and increase the minimum monthly recharge plan to Rs 155 in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan and North East circles. In November last year, the network provider did the same thing in Haryana and Odisha and had plans to roll out the same across India.This is a 57 per cent increase compared to the previous plan which costs Rs 99 and offered voice calls at 2.5 paise per second and 200MB data with a talk time of Rs 99.

What does the Airtel Rs 155 prepaid plan offer?

The Rs 155 plan has a validity of 24 days and comes with unlimited voice calls and 1GB of mobile data. Users also get 300 SMS, post which it will cost Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for national SMS. Also, subscribers will have to shell out 50 paise per MB after they exhaust their mobile data. Additional benefits include free Hellotunes and access to Wynk Music.

Other plans priced below Rs 200 include the Rs 179 plan, which has a validity of 28 days and comes with unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of mobile data and the Rs 199 plan, which is valid for 30 days and offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 3GB of mobile data.

The cheapest plan from Airtel which offers daily data costs Rs 209, has a validity of 21 days and offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of mobile data every day, post which the speed is reduced to 64kbps.