Free international roaming on new Airtel postpaid plans: Check prices and benefits

Bharti Airtel has announced new postpaid plans that include free international roaming for one trip every year. The new plans will be available from Thursday, October 8, 2026, and will feature unlimited data and calling, spam and fraud protection, entertainment subscriptions, and more.
As part of the new offer, consumers will get a complimentary international roaming pack with 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS. These benefits are valid for five days. Also, users can activate the roaming pack whenever they want, instead of when they first travel.
Meanwhile, when it comes to Airtel family postpaid plans, the free roaming benefit is available to each SIM included in the plan. This means every member of a family plan can use one free international roaming trip each year.
|Monthly rental
|SIMs
|Key subscriptions
|International roaming
|Rs 499
|Individual
|Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
|Rs 749
|Family of 2
|Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
|Rs 1,049
|Family of 3
|Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
|Rs 1,249
|Family of 4
|Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
|Rs 1,449
|Family of 4
|Netflix Basic, Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
|Rs 1,799
|Family of 5
|Netflix Standard, Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One
|1 free trip per SIM/year
The plans listed by Airtel feature unlimited data and calling, along with network-level spam and fraud prevention. They also come with access to entertainment services and Airtel’s Postpaid Advantage Club, which includes experiences such as comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts.
On the other hand, existing Airtel customers on older postpaid or prepaid plans can upgrade through the Airtel app or an Airtel store. Customers using other telecom operators can switch to Airtel Postpaid by raising a request through the app or visiting an Airtel store.
Airtel said the new plans are designed to add international connectivity to its existing postpaid offering, which includes Fast Lane technology on 5G, spam and fraud protection, entertainment subscriptions and other services.