Free international roaming on new Airtel postpaid plans: Check prices and benefits

Bharti Airtel has announced new postpaid plans that include free international roaming for one trip every year. The new plans will be available from Thursday, October 8, 2026, and will feature unlimited data and calling, spam and fraud protection, entertainment subscriptions, and more.

As part of the new offer, consumers will get a complimentary international roaming pack with 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS. These benefits are valid for five days. Also, users can activate the roaming pack whenever they want, instead of when they first travel.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Airtel family postpaid plans, the free roaming benefit is available to each SIM included in the plan. This means every member of a family plan can use one free international roaming trip each year.