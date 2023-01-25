scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Airtel offers Disney+ Hotstar Super and Xstream Premium at Rs 199 per month

Airtel's new Rs 199 entertainment plan offers great value for money and is valid for 30 days.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Super plan | Airtel new entertainment plan | Airtel OTT plansAirtel Xstream Premium subscription gives you access to content from 15 OTT platforms. (Image Source: Airtel)

Airtel has announced a new monthly entertainment pass that offers access to Disney+ Hotstar Super and Xstream Premium. The plans lets users watch live cricket and access other online streaming services at Rs 199 per month. The plan is available for both prepaid and postpaid users.

How to get Airtel Xstream Premium +Disney+Hotstar plan for Rs 199 per month?

It is only available on the Airtel Thanks app and can be found by navigating to ‘Shop’ from the bottom bar menu and tapping on the ‘Entertainment’ section. Here, we will take a quick look at what the new plan has to offer. The Super plan typically costs Rs 899 per year and lets users access the service on two devices simultaneously at full HD resolution with Dolby 5.1 sound support. But this is not an ad-free plan so keep that in mind.

The bundled Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription lets users enjoy live sports like cricket, F1 and football and offers access to movies and exclusive content on Hotstar.

Subscribers can also watch dubbed English movies and shows and content from various international houses like Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. Users can either watch on TV or PC in Full HD on two devices simultaneously.

Airtel’s Xstream Premium subscription gives you access to 15 OTT platforms which include SonyLiv, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, Ultra, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Epic On, Divo, ShemarooMe, Dollywood, Nammaflix, ShortsTV, Klikk, Docubay and Hungama Play. For those unaware, the Airtel Xstream app is available on mobile devices, SmartTVs, Xstream DTH boxes and the web. Similar to Disney+ Hotstar Super, users can enjoy content from Airtel Xstream on two devices simultaneously with access to SonyLiv restricted to one device at a time.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
