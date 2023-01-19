scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Airtel 5G live in more cities in Delhi NCR: Here’s the complete list where Airtel 5G is available

Airtel recently rolled out 5G services in five cities in Delhi NCR and Agartala.

Airtel 5G | Airtel 5G city list | Airtel 5G availabilityAirtel 5G is based on non-standalone architecture. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Airtel 5G live in more cities in Delhi NCR: Here’s the complete list where Airtel 5G is available
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In October last year, Bharti Airtel announced that it would start rolling out 5G services in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur and Siliguri in a phased manner. Recently, Airtel announced that 5G is also available in Agartala,  Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Airtel 5G: Full list of cities

The telecom network has expanded its 5G coverage in cities like Guwahati, Vizag, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Panipat, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Pune, Indore, Imphal, Parayagraj, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, Rourkela, Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota.

Airtel says it has plans to cover all major cities in India by the end of 2023. Just a month after Airtel rolled out 5G services in the country, it claimed that more than one million customers on the network had switched to 5G.

Also Read |Bharti Airtel announces Rs 2000 crore investment in Hyderabad to set up hyperscale data center

While Airtel 5G does not require users to upgrade their SIM or any invite from the telecom provider to use 5G on mobile devices, the company is offering the same amount of data as your existing 4G plan. Bharti Airtel bid for and acquired 19867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Unlike Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G architecture, Airtel 5G is based on non-standalone 5G architecture, which makes use of a 4G base station with 5G components on top. This is why Airtel 5G is a bit slower when compared to Reliance Jio 5G, which offers higher speeds and a lower latency.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:02 IST
Next Story

Aruna Miller becomes Maryland’s first Indian-American Lieutenant Governor

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close