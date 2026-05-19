‘AI is no longer a feature, but the operating model for modern enterprises’: Michael Dell’s big push to win over corporate clients at a Las Vegas conference

Dell Technologies is going all-in on enterprises for the adoption of artificial intelligence, as the company builds and expands AI infrastructure to support use cases that are evolving faster than expected. CEO Michael Dell announced on Monday at Dell Technologies World 2026 in Las Vegas that the company added 1,000 new customers since February for its line of AI servers powered by NVIDIA’s GPUs, underscoring the surging demand for infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence.
“For too long, the AI conversation has been trapped inside the screen. The real story begins now. AI is moving into hospitals, into factories, schools, energy grids, laboratories, cities, homes, and yes, even into work solving problems at the scale of humanity,” Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell said during the company’s annual event in Las Vegas.
The Round Rock-based computer maker and one of the world’s largest infrastructure companies, said demand for computing power remains strong. As the development of artificial intelligence data centers accelerates, the company is witnessing a major shift among traditional large enterprises to move from casual cloud-based AI experimentation to building their own dedicated AI infrastructure.
Jensen Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia and Dell CEO Michael Dell at the Dell Technologies World 2026 conference in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
During an hour-long keynote, Michael Dell unveiled several new products and said the company is backing open-source partners by offering more options to enterprises looking to deploy AI at scale. The announcements included partnerships with Google and SpaceX, aimed at bringing AI models directly into enterprises’ internal networks, marking a shift in computing control away from leading cloud service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft.
“For organizations, AI is no longer just a feature; it is becoming the operating model for the modern enterprise,” Michael Dell said. “Abundant intelligence is here. It’s not coming. It’s already here. Intelligence itself is becoming infrastructure.”
Dell also showcased how pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company is using Dell AI servers for drug discovery. Meanwhile, industrial conglomerate Honeywell and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics are applying the AI technology to use cases such as building AI-optimised semiconductor fabrication plants.
Over the last few years, as AI has gained momentum among enterprises, Dell Technologies’s server and networking business has grown exponentially. With large language models are evolving into more multimodal and multi-agent systems, demand for AI processing power and capacity has remained strong. Dell’s AI servers are powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chips. The company then sells these systems to customers such as cloud service provider CoreWeave and xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup.The company expects AI server revenue to grow 103 per cent to about $50 billion in fiscal 2027.
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During an hour-long keynote, Michael Dell unveiled several new products and said the company is backing open-source partners by offering more options to enterprises looking to deploy AI at scale. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Dell’s primary customers for its artificial intelligence systems are large enterprises, governments, and so-called neoclouds such as CoreWeave. The company sells less to large cloud providers – typically called hyperscalers which have been the biggest spenders on Nvidia’s GPUs.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also attended the first day of the Dell Technologies World 2026, currently being held at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas. The four-day conference revolves around server, storage, networking, security, and edge computing The core theme of the conference focuses on building the AI factor and also making a transition into the “Agentic AI” era.
“Our computer is the first in the world that runs in every cloud, but it also runs locally. If you have models that are sensitive, our systems are built with confidential computing. This way, you don’t have to trust the operator running the data center with your secure data. So all of these architectures now run in every cloud; every model runs in a hybrid AI environment and on integrated systems,” Jensen Huang said during the conference.
Nvidia has been the biggest winner of the artificial intelligence boom, producing the graphics processing units required to train AI models and run large workloads. Thanks to the AI boom, Nvidia’s market capitalisation has reached $5.47 trillion and making it the most valuable company in the world.
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During its Dell Technologies World 2026, the company announced several new products, including the Dell Deskside Agentic AI solution, which can run directly on customers’ Dell devices, using Nvidia software to power AI agents entirely without cloud dependency.
Lately, it is becoming increasingly evident that while Dell remains a leading hardware vendor, it is also evolving into a full-stack AI platform and services provider. Dell remains a critical player in the AI infrastructure industry as one of the top vendors of systems based on Nvidia graphics processors.
Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle.
Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include:
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Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture.
Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups.
Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech.
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Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape.
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