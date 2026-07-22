Adobe integration with WhatsApp lets you edit PDFs without leaving messaging platform

The new experience also comes with Acrobat Trust, meaning password-protected files will stay secure by only allowing access for the intended recipient. (Express Image/Adobe)

Technology is making life easier, but what if you have to edit a crucial document shared over WhatsApp? Adobe perhaps has the best solution. The software giant, on Wednesday, July 22, introduced an integration with WhatsApp Web and Windows, making it easier to review and collaborate on PDFs without needing to leave the messaging application. With the latest integration, users will now be able to view, highlight text, strike through sections, and make other lightweight markups, all within WhatsApp.

Prior to the integration, when receiving a PDF via WhatsApp, users were compelled to download it to view. But, with the latest announcement, they can view documents without leaving the app. They can now simply scroll and zoom every PDF, just the way it was designed to be read.