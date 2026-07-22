Adobe integration with WhatsApp lets you edit PDFs without leaving messaging platform

Technology is making life easier, but what if you have to edit a crucial document shared over WhatsApp? Adobe perhaps has the best solution. The software giant, on Wednesday, July 22, introduced an integration with WhatsApp Web and Windows, making it easier to review and collaborate on PDFs without needing to leave the messaging application. With the latest integration, users will now be able to view, highlight text, strike through sections, and make other lightweight markups, all within WhatsApp.
Prior to the integration, when receiving a PDF via WhatsApp, users were compelled to download it to view. But, with the latest announcement, they can view documents without leaving the app. They can now simply scroll and zoom every PDF, just the way it was designed to be read.
According to Adobe, large screens are where most WhatsApp users work. Small businesses and entrepreneurs share invoices and review contracts, and consumers receive receipts through the application. Moreover, they also review offers on their homes, submit forms, and share travel plans with friends and family. For students, perhaps it’s where they connect over assignments.
The update is not limited to viewing; users can also annotate and add feedback right in chat. They can also use Acrobat tools to draw, highlight, underline, and strikethrough text. “Circle a clause you want someone to double-check, cross out an outdated line, or underline the details that matter most. Your markups are ready to share right when you make them, keeping the conversation moving,” Adobe said in its release.
When it comes to security, the new experience also comes with Acrobat Trust, meaning password-protected files will stay secure by only allowing access for the intended recipient. Adobe says that documents shared within a user’s chats will remain end-to-end encrypted just like all other personal WhatsApp messages. This means that documents will not be read by anyone without access to them.
According to the company, each year people share over 400 billion documents in Acrobat. With the integration between Acrobat and WhatsApp, millions more people across the globe will be able to do their business and professional work faster and more effectively.
Adobe said that this integration is part of a growing strategy where it is bringing the industry standard in PDF technology to where billions of people work across Adobe’s own ecosystem and other platforms like Chrome, Microsoft 360, Copilot, ChatGPT, Workday, and many more.