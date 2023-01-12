ACT Fibernet users can now enjoy Netflix for free: Here’s what you need to know

ACT Fibernet– the broadband company– will offer free access to Netflix Basic plan for free to customers on long-term plans. The free Netflix offer is applicable to customers in all cities for existing and new customers as well as to those who will switch to the ACT streaming bundle. Keep in mind users will only get access to the Netflix Basic plan for free, which costs Rs 199 per month and lets users watch and download content on one device at a time.

ACT’s free Netflix bundle plan will cost Rs 799 per month in Hyderabad and Delhi and Rs 820 per month in Chennai. If you are an existing ACT Fibernet customer and want to upgrade from Netflix Basic to a Netflix Standard plan, all you need to do is pay the differential amount of Rs 300. While those looking to upgrade from Netflix Basic to Netflix Premium will have to shell out Rs 450. The amount can be paid as part of your ACT broadband bill.

Users who have already subscribed to Netflix directly can save money by switching to the ACT Streaming Bundle and getting Netflix Basic at no extra cost and then paying lower costs for the premium or the standard plan.

Sr.no City Name of the Plan Speed Data (FUP) Price 1 Ahmedabad ACT Advantage Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 2 Ahmedabad ACT Lightning Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 999 3 Ahmedabad ACT Remarkable Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1899 4 Bangalore ACT Blaze Streaming 150 Mbps 1500 GB 1085 5 Bangalore ACT Storm Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1185 6 Bangalore ACT Lightning Streaming 400 Mbps Unlimited Data 1425 7 Bangalore ACT Incredible 500 Mbps Unlimited Data 1999 8 Bangalore ACT Giga 1Gbps Unlimited Data 5999 9 Chennai ACT Basic Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 820 10 Chennai ACT Blaze Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 1020 11 Chennai ACT Blast Promo Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1075 12 Chennai ACT Storm Streaming 400 Mbps Unlimited Data 1125 13 Chennai ACT Lightning Streaming 450 Mbps Unlimited Data 1325 14 Chennai ACT Incredible 500 Mbps Unlimited Data 1999 15 Chennai ACT Giga 1Gbps Unlimited Data 2999 16 Coimbatore ACT Rush Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 825 17 Coimbatore ACT Sprint Streaming 250 Mbps Unlimited Data 1025 18 Coimbatore ACT Race Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1125 19 Coimbatore ACT Zoom Streaming 350 Mbps Unlimited Data 1325 20 Coimbatore ACT Bolt Streaming 400 Mbps Unlimited Data 1499 21 Delhi ACT Silver Promo Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 799 22 Delhi ACT Platinum Promo Streaming 250 Mbps Unlimited Data 1049 23 Delhi ACT Diamond Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1349 24 Delhi ACT DELGIGA 1Gbps Unlimited Data 1999 25 Eluru ACT Silver Plus Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 26 Eluru ACT Gold Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 1049 27 Guntur Guntur Silver Plus Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 28 Guntur Guntur Gold Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 1049 29 Hyderabad ACT A-Max 799 Streaming 100 Mbps Unlimited Data 799 30 Hyderabad ACT A-Max 1075 Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 1075 31 Hyderabad ACT A-Max 1325 Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1325 32 Hyderabad ACT A-Max 1999 400 Mbps Unlimited Data 1999 33 Hyderabad ACT Giga N 1Gbps Unlimited Data 2499 34 Jaipur ACT Silver Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 35 Jaipur ACT Gold Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 999 36 Jaipur ACT Platinum Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1249 37 Kakinada ACT Gold Streaming 125 Mbps Unlimited Data 699 38 Kakinada ACT Diamond Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 999 39 Lucknow ACT Silver Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 40 Lucknow ACT Gold Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 999 41 Lucknow ACT Platinum Streaming 300 Mbps Unlimited Data 1249 42 Madurai ACT Gold Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 799 43 Nellore ACT Diamond Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 749 44 Nellore ACT Platinum Streaming 200 Mbps Unlimited Data 1049 45 Rajahmundry ACT Gold Streaming 125 Mbps Unlimited Data 699 46 Rajahmundry ACT Diamond Streaming 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 999

The Netflix Basic plan gives access to unlimited movies, TV shows and mobile games with the subscriber able to watch and download content in High Definition (720p) on one device at a time. If you upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, you can watch and download unlimited movies and TV shows in Full HD (1080p) and play mobile games on two devices at a time whereas the Netflix Premium plan gives you access to all content on the platform in Ultra HD (4K) on four devices simultaneously.

If you directly subscribe to Netflix, the Basic, Standard and Premium plans are priced at Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 649 respectively.