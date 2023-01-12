ACT Fibernet users can now enjoy Netflix for free: Here’s what you need to know

ACT Fibernet– the broadband company– will offer free access to Netflix Basic plan for free to customers on long-term plans. The free Netflix offer is applicable to customers in all cities for existing and new customers as well as to those who will switch to the ACT streaming bundle. Keep in mind users will only get access to the Netflix Basic plan for free, which costs Rs 199 per month and lets users watch and download content on one device at a time.
ACT’s free Netflix bundle plan will cost Rs 799 per month in Hyderabad and Delhi and Rs 820 per month in Chennai. If you are an existing ACT Fibernet customer and want to upgrade from Netflix Basic to a Netflix Standard plan, all you need to do is pay the differential amount of Rs 300. While those looking to upgrade from Netflix Basic to Netflix Premium will have to shell out Rs 450. The amount can be paid as part of your ACT broadband bill.
Users who have already subscribed to Netflix directly can save money by switching to the ACT Streaming Bundle and getting Netflix Basic at no extra cost and then paying lower costs for the premium or the standard plan.
|Sr.no
|City
|Name of the Plan
|Speed
|Data (FUP)
|Price
|1
|Ahmedabad
|ACT Advantage Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|2
|Ahmedabad
|ACT Lightning Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|999
|3
|Ahmedabad
|ACT Remarkable Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1899
|4
|Bangalore
|ACT Blaze Streaming
|150 Mbps
|1500 GB
|1085
|5
|Bangalore
|ACT Storm Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1185
|6
|Bangalore
|ACT Lightning Streaming
|400 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1425
|7
|Bangalore
|ACT Incredible
|500 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1999
|8
|Bangalore
|ACT Giga
|1Gbps
|Unlimited Data
|5999
|9
|Chennai
|ACT Basic Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|820
|10
|Chennai
|ACT Blaze Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1020
|11
|Chennai
|ACT Blast Promo Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1075
|12
|Chennai
|ACT Storm Streaming
|400 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1125
|13
|Chennai
|ACT Lightning Streaming
|450 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1325
|14
|Chennai
|ACT Incredible
|500 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1999
|15
|Chennai
|ACT Giga
|1Gbps
|Unlimited Data
|2999
|16
|Coimbatore
|ACT Rush Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|825
|17
|Coimbatore
|ACT Sprint Streaming
|250 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1025
|18
|Coimbatore
|ACT Race Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1125
|19
|Coimbatore
|ACT Zoom Streaming
|350 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1325
|20
|Coimbatore
|ACT Bolt Streaming
|400 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1499
|21
|Delhi
|ACT Silver Promo Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|799
|22
|Delhi
|ACT Platinum Promo Streaming
|250 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1049
|23
|Delhi
|ACT Diamond Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1349
|24
|Delhi
|ACT DELGIGA
|1Gbps
|Unlimited Data
|1999
|25
|Eluru
|ACT Silver Plus Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|26
|Eluru
|ACT Gold Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1049
|27
|Guntur
|Guntur Silver Plus Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|28
|Guntur
|Guntur Gold Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1049
|29
|Hyderabad
|ACT A-Max 799 Streaming
|100 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|799
|30
|Hyderabad
|ACT A-Max 1075 Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1075
|31
|Hyderabad
|ACT A-Max 1325 Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1325
|32
|Hyderabad
|ACT A-Max 1999
|400 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1999
|33
|Hyderabad
|ACT Giga N
|1Gbps
|Unlimited Data
|2499
|34
|Jaipur
|ACT Silver Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|35
|Jaipur
|ACT Gold Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|999
|36
|Jaipur
|ACT Platinum Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1249
|37
|Kakinada
|ACT Gold Streaming
|125 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|699
|38
|Kakinada
|ACT Diamond Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|999
|39
|Lucknow
|ACT Silver Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|40
|Lucknow
|ACT Gold Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|999
|41
|Lucknow
|ACT Platinum Streaming
|300 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1249
|42
|Madurai
|ACT Gold Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|799
|43
|Nellore
|ACT Diamond Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|749
|44
|Nellore
|ACT Platinum Streaming
|200 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|1049
|45
|Rajahmundry
|ACT Gold Streaming
|125 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|699
|46
|Rajahmundry
|ACT Diamond Streaming
|150 Mbps
|Unlimited Data
|999
The Netflix Basic plan gives access to unlimited movies, TV shows and mobile games with the subscriber able to watch and download content in High Definition (720p) on one device at a time. If you upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, you can watch and download unlimited movies and TV shows in Full HD (1080p) and play mobile games on two devices at a time whereas the Netflix Premium plan gives you access to all content on the platform in Ultra HD (4K) on four devices simultaneously.
If you directly subscribe to Netflix, the Basic, Standard and Premium plans are priced at Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 649 respectively.