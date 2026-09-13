A water purifier, steam cleaner, and air purifier: 3 gadgets I tested to make my home smarter

For someone who has travelled the whole world and stayed in some of the fanciest hotels, nothing compares to coming back home—my “safe place”, my happy place, where I grew up, was raised, and where I have such a deep emotional attachment. It is a feeling only I know, one that no one else can truly understand.

As I get older, I am also becoming more of a homebody. I find myself wanting to spend more time at home and less time outdoors. Maybe you are too? Being an introvert with a creative personality, I love being at home. Perhaps that is also why I’m constantly thinking about how to make my home feel more personal. Over the years, this has developed into a growing interest in interiors and architecture (more on that some other day).

It has also made me pay more attention to the smart gadgets I use at home. It is a segment I feel I really picked up after the pandemic, when we started caring more about our homes and paying closer attention to how we feel at home. Automating everyday chores, using home devices that can be controlled through an app on your phone, and simply delegating tasks to machines and letting them do things on their own have all piqued my interest – not just as a homebody, but also as a working professional who wants to make everyday life a little easier and less stressful.

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Over the past few weeks, I have been using three smart gadgets at home that I have found genuinely useful. The first is Urban Company’s Native M3 Pro water purifier, the second is Kärcher’s SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner, and the third is Xiaomi’s Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6. I have lived with all three for several weeks, and here’s my experience with each.

The Native M3 Pro offers quieter operation, has a built-in battery and requires less frequent filter replacement. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Native M3 Pro offers quieter operation, has a built-in battery and requires less frequent filter replacement. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Native M3 Pro Water Purifier | Rs 25,999

At home, I had been using the same water purifier for years, and every year, maintenance added to the cost. More concerning, the purified water quality was not satisfactory, and I had been experiencing stomach issues for the past few months.

It was time for a change, so I switched to the Native M3 Pro, a new RO water purifier from Urban Company. Going from the water purifier I had been using for years to the Native M3 Pro felt exactly like switching from an iPhone 6s to an iPhone 17 Pro, and I am not even exaggerating.

The Native M3 Pro is designed like a modern smart-home appliance, inside and out, and you can easily control it with a phone app. This is definitely not your typical, cheap-looking RO purifier. I would call it a smart water purifier with a distinctive design and thoughtful features. It even has a dot-matrix display, similar to what Nothing uses on some of its phones, which provides live updates on the device’s status.

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Using the M3 Pro is simple, with virtually no learning curve so that anyone can operate it with ease. I found the app particularly interesting. I could track the water quality, monitor different purification stages such as purification, UV sterilisation, and self-cleaning, check the filter health, monitor water usage, receive service reminders, and even book service appointments, all from my phone.

Perhaps the biggest difference I found is the technology behind the RO purification system that Native uses. This matters because the company’s claims hinge on the underlying technology. That’s also reflected in how the brand has engineered the purifier’s filters to last for three years without replacement.

Always test your water quality before choosing a water purifier especially when water conditions are a concern in India. (Screenshot taken on the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL) Always test your water quality before choosing a water purifier especially when water conditions are a concern in India. (Screenshot taken on the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL)

In terms of performance, the RO water purifier uses something called a new DualFlow Mineralisation process. Simply put, it is designed to prevent dissolved metals, chemicals, and almost everything else except water from passing through. Because the RO has larger filters, it can capture more dirt and impurities. Before the water reaches the RO membrane, the technology releases phosphorus to help prevent metals and chemicals from reaching and potentially damaging the membrane. As a result, it produces virtually pure water. Honestly, I was impressed that the RO adds minerals back into the water, and the result is clean, fresh-tasting water that is delicious to drink.

The 5-litre stainless-steel tank holds plenty of drinking water and refills continuously. When you select a preset mode for a glass, bottle, or free-flow, it dispenses water quickly. The whole system is also quite quiet, although the purifier does take up more space. If you have a small kitchen, the Native M3 Pro can feel a bit large.

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After using the Native M3 Pro for the past few days, I would say the entire experience, right from day one, has been five-star. From the setup and installation to the well-regarded customer service and the simple app that monitors water quality and sends maintenance reminders, everything feels thoughtfully designed around the user. That’s what genuinely intrigued me about the M3 Pro. It’s not going to be cheap, though. The M3 Pro costs Rs 25,999, which puts it on the higher side. But if peace of mind and better water quality are your priorities, investing in a good reverse osmosis system may be worth considering.

On a side note, I tested the Native M3 Pro based on its filtration technology, everyday usability, filter replacement frequency, and price.

The Karcher SC2 is good for regular cleaning; it’s reliable and easy to use. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Karcher SC2 is good for regular cleaning; it’s reliable and easy to use. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Kärcher’s SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner| Rs 11,499

Every day, I clean my floor myself before I begin work. I don’t rely on a helper to clean my room, bathroom, or the small garden I have created on my terrace. It takes more than an hour to clean everything by hand, and I do it regularly without fail. The problem comes when I have to leave early for an event or attend a briefing. That is when I get irritated, and frankly, nobody likes to start their day feeling that way.

When someone told me about steam cleaners, I was immediately interested. The name Kärcher, a German brand known for its steam cleaners, naturally came up. I checked their website, explored their range of steam cleaners, and zeroed in on the Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix. It is an entry-level model designed to clean everyday household messes without chemicals.

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One may wonder: what exactly does a steam cleaner do? I was not aware either before I started using the SC2. The basic idea behind steam cleaning is to replace chemicals with heat without compromising cleaning performance. A steam cleaner can kill up to 99.99 per cent of germs and bacteria. It is a safe, hygienic and chemical-free way to clean your home.

The Kärcher SC 2 is a steam cleaner through and through. It is a compact cylinder-shaped machine with a 1-litre water tank that provides up to 30 minutes of cleaning time. Once you fill the tank, it takes roughly five to six minutes to heat up and produce continuous steam, while offering a good range of steam output levels. One of the biggest advantages of the SC 2 is its generous selection of accessories, which makes it versatile enough to handle most household cleaning tasks. I also found it straightforward to assemble and relatively quiet to use, and its large wheels make it easy to move from one corner of the house to another.

The Kärcher SC 2 is a versatile steam cleaner that can handle a wide range of household cleaning tasks. I used it on floors like tile, stone, and even sealed hardwood, though you should avoid unsealed laminate. I also used the SC 2 to clean my bathroom seat, washbasin, taps, and shower. In fact, the shower in my master bathroom had darkened over the years, and much of its shine had faded. When I used the steam cleaner, it brought back some of that temporary shine, which surprised me.

Since my home is more than 45 years old, we also have metal staircases. Cleaning them with the steam cleaner made the job much easier than dusting them or wiping them down with a cloth. I also used the steam cleaner to clean and sanitise glass windows, clean patio door tracks, clean the exteriors of appliances such as refrigerators, and clean kitchen and bathroom tiles. For hard-to-reach areas and corners, the nozzle and round brush attachments are particularly useful. A child safety lock prevents accidental use, while the EasyFix floor nozzle system lets you quickly attach microfiber cleaning cloths with Velcro.

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It is also important to know what not to clean with a steam cleaner. Avoid surfaces or materials that can be damaged by heat, such as water-based paint and cardboard, as well as porous surfaces like brick and marble. Steam cleaners are also not designed for carpets or delicate materials such as silk and velour upholstery.

What I really liked about the Kärcher SC 2 is that it is lightweight and easy to move around, and it includes a useful accessory kit. The low-water warning light makes it easy to know when it’s time to refill the tank and get back to cleaning. It delivers strong steam pressure and comes with plenty of attachments for different cleaning jobs. There are a few things to keep in mind, though. The relatively small water tank may require refilling on larger jobs, and the SC 2 isn’t designed for unsealed wood or laminate surfaces. I found the long power cable useful when cleaning larger areas, but it can be a little awkward to store when the machine is not in use.

If you are new to steam cleaners, start with the Kärcher SC 2 as it costs only Rs 11,499. It is an affordable way to clean your home and save money on hiring a house help when the cost of living has increased drastically in cities.

Hot tip: Steam cleaners produce extremely hot steam, so always operate them with caution to avoid burns.

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Also read | From a screenless fitness band to cooling apparel: 3 ways I use tech to stay active

An air purifier is a device that uses an internal fan and filter to remove unwanted particles, dust and other nasties from the air in the room, especially when you live in a country like India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) An air purifier is a device that uses an internal fan and filter to remove unwanted particles, dust and other nasties from the air in the room, especially when you live in a country like India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 | Rs 19,999

Come winter, Delhi will turn into a gas chamber. As a Delhi resident, I have no choice but to rely on air purifiers. At first, air purifiers may seem like an unnecessary product, but when you have elderly family members living with you, they quickly become a part of everyday life. No wonder families start discussing how to tackle air pollution well before winter arrives.

I have had an air purifier before, but it eventually stopped working, and I found portable air purifiers to be largely ineffective. With Delhi’s air quality expected to deteriorate in the coming days, I have already started testing the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, a new air purifier from Xiaomi’s sub-brand focused on smart home products and appliances.

It has been a full week since I started using the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, and I have been impressed by how well it performs in a medium-sized room. The app functionality also comes in handy.

The air purifier has a sleek, minimalist design with a slim profile that blends easily into the home without taking up much space. Its tall, compact form measures 250x250x555 mm, striking a good balance between compactness and functionality. It features a matte finish and a clean look, with simple, useful touches such as a detachable top cover and a magnetic door for added convenience. A colour LCD display lets you see air purification results at a glance, which is useful for those who don’t want to use a smartphone app.

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The Smart Air Purifier 6 uses a five-layer filtration system, including three mechanical filters, an activated carbon filter, UV light, and an ioniser. I know these technical terms can be difficult for the average user, and as a reviewer, what I can really test is how quickly and effectively the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 cleans the air in a room.

You can also monitor your home’s air quality through the Xiaomi app. (Screenshot taken on the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL) You can also monitor your home’s air quality through the Xiaomi app. (Screenshot taken on the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL)

In simple terms, the Air Purifier’s five-layer purification system is designed to tackle different types of indoor pollutants. Air first passes through a primary filter that traps larger particles such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, followed by a high-efficiency filter that captures fine particles such as PM2.5. An activated carbon layer helps reduce formaldehyde, VOCs, and household odours, while UV light helps eliminate bacteria and viruses. Finally, it releases negative ions to further freshen the air.

In my testing, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and its built-in sensors responded quickly to air-quality changes. When I turned on the air purifier, the app initially showed the air quality as poor. Within a few minutes, the air quality improved from poor to moderate and eventually returned to excellent. The air purifier is also impressively quiet in Auto mode, and you can barely tell that it is running. I also liked how easy it is to replace the dual filters. Simply pull off the back panel, which is held in place by magnets, and remove the filter using the handy tab.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is effective and efficient, and at Rs 19,999, it offers a compelling package. Plenty of air purifiers are out there, but few have married form and function as well as Mijia’s. It has a relatively compact footprint, though its height makes it better suited to medium-sized spaces. Filter replacement should not be an issue either, as Xiaomi’s online store already offers replacement filters.