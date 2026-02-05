61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report

Indian professionals are increasingly showing a proclivity for global careers. A recent report launched by global job matching and hiring platform Indeed revealed that 61 per cent of professionals from India are now more keen on seeking global remote roles than relocating overseas.

The report, based on a study on 552 employers and 1,019 employees across India and global markets, shows that 49 per cent of the respondents admitted that they would continue to work from India if their preferred visa pathway were unavailable. This shift is owing to the tightening of visa norms and increasingly complex mobility requirements.

Regardless of the shift in approach, 44 per cent of respondents stated that they continue to value international careers. This shows that even as strategies are adapting, the aspirations remain steady. Despite the paradigm shift, some of these Indian professionals strongly believe that global careers can now be created entirely in India. As many as 51 per cent said that working abroad still offers advantages that may be difficult to replicate locally, especially at early career stages.