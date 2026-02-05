61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report

Indian professionals are increasingly showing a proclivity for global careers. A recent report launched by global job matching and hiring platform Indeed revealed that 61 per cent of professionals from India are now more keen on seeking global remote roles than relocating overseas.
The report, based on a study on 552 employers and 1,019 employees across India and global markets, shows that 49 per cent of the respondents admitted that they would continue to work from India if their preferred visa pathway were unavailable. This shift is owing to the tightening of visa norms and increasingly complex mobility requirements.
Regardless of the shift in approach, 44 per cent of respondents stated that they continue to value international careers. This shows that even as strategies are adapting, the aspirations remain steady. Despite the paradigm shift, some of these Indian professionals strongly believe that global careers can now be created entirely in India. As many as 51 per cent said that working abroad still offers advantages that may be difficult to replicate locally, especially at early career stages.
“Global careers haven’t become less attractive; they’ve become less linear,” said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India. “What we’re seeing is a shift from ‘move first, build later’ to ‘prepare first, move later or not at all’. Skills, experience, and global exposure are increasingly being built before geography changes.”
On the other hand, the biggest change is the drop in certainty. About 15 per cent of the professionals said that they clearly understand visa rules, spotlighting a vast majority who are unsure about when or whether they can plan their move abroad. According to the Indeed report, this uncertainty weighs most heavily on early- and mid-career talent, for whom timing and stability are critical.
The report also shows how many believe that getting involved in international projects from India is, at present, a gateway to gaining global exposure. It is also the preferred route to ranking higher than short-term overseas assignments or education abroad. This trend signals a broader shift towards skills-led, project-based global careers that usually value employability and experience more than location. As many as 39 per cent of professionals said that they are actively preparing for global opportunities through upskilling, certifications, and international networking, often without a clear expectation of immediate relocation.
When it comes to employers, not every company is impacted in the same way. According to the study, 47 per cent of the employers revealed that a significant portion of their US teams are dependent on visa-linked talent, which makes them vulnerable to shifting rules and outcomes. The companies that are facing the heat cited rising hiring costs, fewer approved visas, higher legal and compliance overheads, and delays in delivering client projects. However, the most impacted is entry-level hiring, as 55 per cent of employers revealed that early-career roles are the first to be affected.
Meanwhile, about a third of the employers shared that skilled Indian professionals are now opting for destinations such as the UK, Canada, and parts of Europe, with Germany (47 per cent) being a consistent alternative.
