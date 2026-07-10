53% of Indians bought a new smartphone early due to broken glass: Corning study

The findings are based on a Corning-commissioned online survey of 1,509 smartphone users across India, conducted in November and December 2025. (Image: Magnific)

Is your smartphone’s cover glass shattered, and are you eyeing a new device? You are not alone. A new study by display technology company Corning Inc. claims that as many as 53 per cent of users admit broken glass caused them to buy a new phone earlier than expected.

The Corning survey of over 1,500 smartphone users across India finds damaged glass is pushing consumers to upgrade sooner, underscoring the importance of durable materials on smartphones.

“As smartphones become even more vital to how people work, communicate, and entertain themselves, durability is no longer a secondary specification. It’s central to the overall device experience,” said Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.