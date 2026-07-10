53% of Indians bought a new smartphone early due to broken glass: Corning study

Is your smartphone’s cover glass shattered, and are you eyeing a new device? You are not alone. A new study by display technology company Corning Inc. claims that as many as 53 per cent of users admit broken glass caused them to buy a new phone earlier than expected.
The Corning survey of over 1,500 smartphone users across India finds damaged glass is pushing consumers to upgrade sooner, underscoring the importance of durable materials on smartphones.
“As smartphones become even more vital to how people work, communicate, and entertain themselves, durability is no longer a secondary specification. It’s central to the overall device experience,” said Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.
According to the report, 87 per cent of smartphone users claimed that they dropped their device in the past year, and 56 per cent of them said that they felt anxious about drops owing to concerns about the durability of the smartphone cover glass.
“Consumers are telling us they want devices that can better withstand real-world use without compromising performance, design, or clarity. Gorilla Glass is engineered to deliver advanced, science-backed materials that give consumers greater confidence in the products they choose.”
The report claims that when a drop leads to cover glass breakage, one in five users’ phones would require professional repair or replacement, and nearly half of the consumers reported having spent over Rs 2,000 on repairs. Many users reported that broken smartphone glass led to stress, disruption, and anxiety. This suggests how durability of a device is increasingly linked to a sense of satisfaction and brand trust.
As many as 61 per cent of Indian consumers revealed that durability claims motivated them to purchase smartphones. Among the most valued durability features, drop protection stood at 52 per cent, scratch resistance at 48 per cent, and equal front and back protection stood at 52 per cent. Besides, the study also found that 66 per cent of consumers recognised Corning Gorilla Glass, and 64 per cent claimed that they are more likely to consider a smartphone if it featured Gorilla Glass.
Consumer expectations, however, seem to be much more than durability. As many as 58 per cent of consumers said display clarity is a top priority, and 53 per cent of consumers prioritised camera lens durability. This also indicates a growing propensity among consumers to invest in better materials. About 74 per cent said that they don’t mind paying more for robust cover material features.
“As smartphones are used longer, more extensively, and in more demanding environments by consumers, this study reinforces the value of pairing premium design and functionality with proven durability. Consumers don’t have to sacrifice how their devices look, feel, or perform over time,” Beck said.