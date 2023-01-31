5 AI websites that can make your life easier

The advent of artificial intelligence has changed several aspects of our everyday life. From knowledge processing to being a super cool editing hack, AI websites are making waves across the internet.

While earlier creating videos or music seemed like a tedious and painstaking task, not anymore. With the introduction of numerous AI applications, there are several websites that can amplify your creativity within a span of minutes.

To make it simple, here is a handy list of some of the coolest AI websites that can help you make the most of the Internet.

D-id.com

Photographs capture more than words. However, there could have been moments that one wished they could have preserved as a video. Thanks to AI, now it is possible. D-id.com is a website that takes the help of the latest generative AI tools to help users animate their photographs in a few clicks. One can create talking avatars using the Creative Reality Studio on the website. The platform claims that it is backed by Stable Diffusion and GPT-3 which lets users turn their ideas into personalised videos. The website is offering a cost-efficient solution to all those who seek to create engaging video content and have next-to-no technical knowledge.

What’s unique: Animate photos within minutes, make talking avatars almost instantly.

What we liked: The ability to make talking portraits for DeepStory.

Soundful.com

If it can write, speak and comprehend, it can also make music. The Soundful.com is a website that uses AI to let users create royalty-free tracks. According to the company, the platform offers an easy solution for all those looking forward to music generation in a matter of a few steps. The website says users can pick a genre of their choice, customize their inputs and create tracks as per their preference. The website also offers high-quality music samples. Soundful.com claims that its platform is built for producers, creators and brands. The website offers free, premium and enterprise plans for its users.

What’s unique: Simple steps to create music from a wide catalogue of sounds & genres.

What we liked: Lets users monetise music on their preferred platform royalty-free.

Mightygpt.com

Ever since it was introduced in November last year, ChatGPT has gone on to become one of the most popular AI-backed tools in the world. The chatbot launched by OpenAI has been helping users write essays, poetry, emails, generate code, etc. Mightygpt.com is a website that brings the utility of chatgpt directly to your smartphone via WhatsApp. Although paid, this website lets users enjoy the world’s most powerful chatbot on their WhatsApp. Based on a video demo of the application, engaging with ChatGPT on WhatsApp is as simple as chatting with any other user on the instant-messaging application. As of now, the service is only compatible with Android devices, however, the website says that users can expect the same on iOS soon.

What’s unique: ChatGPT right on your fingertips, makes it a handy tool to enhance business communication.

What we liked: The easy-to-use interface that can deliver great results.

Landbot.io

Chatbots have changed the way companies engage with its vast consumer base. These software applications help companies with online conversation via text or text-to-speech in place of a direct communication with a human representative. Building a chatbot is not easy as it requires technical knowhow. However, landbot.io lets users build their own chatbot that they can deploy anywhere. The platform offers Website chatbots, WhatsApp automation and API & SDK interface that lets users deploy their chatbots in their applications and channels.

What’s unique: A great tool for small businesses as it instantly lets you make interactive landing pages.

What we liked: Integration with WhatsApp and API & SDK interfaces that lets users run the chatbot on their applications and other channels.

Supermeme.ai

Memes have turned into a language in itself. Social media users around the globe have made memes a part of their everyday interactions. Now, there is a meme for every occasion. Everyone has ideas worth translating into memes, however, not everyone gets to make the perfect meme. Supermeme.ai is a website that lets users describe their thoughts and lets its AI tool create original memes. The website offers meme creation in over 110 languages. The website works in the simplest of ways – users just need to describe their subject or situation and hit on ‘Generate’. Moreover, the website also functions as a meme search engine.

What’s unique: An instant solution for meme lovers, as the tool effortlessly develops memes from text.

What we liked: Meme search engine and availability of over 110 languages.