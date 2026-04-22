15 keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac that can save you hours

With laptops becoming key to studying, working and everyday communication, most users still rely on mouse clicks for basic tasks. However, a range of built-in keyboard shortcuts across Windows and macOS can speed up routine actions such as editing text, navigating between tabs and managing multiple windows.

While many of these shortcuts are simple and easy to learn, they often remain unused. Learning a few key combinations can not only save time but also make daily computer use smoother and more efficient, whether it is for assignments, browsing or multitasking.

Here are 15 keyboard shortcuts for everyday use:

Highlight text quickly (Control + Shift + Arrow Key on Windows, Option + Shift + Arrow Key on Mac): Furthermore, this shortcut improves text selection speed. Instead of dragging the cursor, users can select words or lines using the keyboard.