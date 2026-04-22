15 keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac that can save you hours

From copying text to switching tabs and taking screenshots, simple keyboard shortcuts can make everyday tasks faster and easier. Here are 15 essential shortcuts for Windows and macOS that will help you save time and work more efficiently.

By: Tech Desk
4 min readNew DelhiApr 22, 2026 01:52 PM IST
Mastering simple keyboard shortcuts can help users work faster, reduce effort, and boost everyday productivity. (Image: freepik)Mastering simple keyboard shortcuts can help users work faster, reduce effort, and boost everyday productivity. (Image: freepik)
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With laptops becoming key to studying, working and everyday communication, most users still rely on mouse clicks for basic tasks. However, a range of built-in keyboard shortcuts across Windows and macOS can speed up routine actions such as editing text, navigating between tabs and managing multiple windows. 

While many of these shortcuts are simple and easy to learn, they often remain unused. Learning a few key combinations can not only save time but also make daily computer use smoother and more efficient, whether it is for assignments, browsing or multitasking. 

Here are 15 keyboard shortcuts for everyday use:

Highlight text quickly (Control + Shift + Arrow Key on Windows, Option + Shift + Arrow Key on Mac): Furthermore, this shortcut improves text selection speed. Instead of dragging the cursor, users can select words or lines using the keyboard. 

Open a new browser tab (Ctrl + T on Windows, Command + T on Mac): When browsing, this command proves highly useful. It allows users to open a new tab instantly, thereby supporting smoother multitasking online.

Switch between applications (hold Alt + press Tab on Windows, Command + Tab on Mac): Similarly, switching between open applications becomes seamless. This shortcut enables quick navigation across multiple tasks without relying on the mouse.

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Open File Explorer/Finder (Windows logo key + E on Windows, Option + Command + Space on Mac): In terms of file management, this shortcut offers direct access to files and folders. Users can navigate their system more efficiently. 

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Bold/Italic formatting (Ctrl + B, Ctrl + I on Windows; Command + B, Command + I on Mac): Additionally, formatting text becomes quicker and more convenient. These commands help emphasise important points while writing or editing. 

Undo (Ctrl + Z on Windows, Command + Z on Mac): When mistakes occur, this shortcut allows users to instantly reverse their last action, making corrections simple and quick.

Create a new file or folder (Ctrl + N on Windows, Command + N on Mac): This shortcut helps in creating new files or folders effortlessly, especially during frequent file creation. 

Rename files (F2 on Windows, Return key on Mac): Users can rename selected files instantly using this shortcut, which speeds up organisation. 

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Show desktop (Windows key + D on Windows, Command + F3 on Mac): This command quickly minimises all windows to reveal the desktop. This makes it easier to access files without closing applications. 

Lock the screen (Windows + L on Windows, Command + Control + Q on Mac): For security purposes, this shortcut locks the system immediately. Therefore, it helps protect sensitive data when the user steps away. 

Take a screenshot (Windows key + PrtSc on Windows or Command + Shift + 3 on Mac): Finally, capturing the screen becomes simple and efficient. This shortcut is useful for saving or sharing visual content quickly.

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In case you have missed the basics, below are some shortcuts that one needs to memorise for life. 

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Copy and paste (Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V on Windows, Command + C and Command + V on Mac): To begin with, copying and pasting is one of the most basic shortcuts. By highlighting text and using these commands, a user can quickly move text or content between documents. 

Select all (Ctrl + A on Windows, Command + A on Mac): This shortcut allows the user to instantly select all text in a document. As a result, bulk actions like deleting, copying or formatting become much more efficient. 

Find/Search (Ctrl + F on Windows, Command + F on Mac): Locating specific information becomes easier with this command. It opens a search bar, enabling users to quickly find keywords within long documents or webpages.

Save file (Ctrl + S on Windows, Command + S on Mac): Saving work frequently is crucial. With this shortcut, users can instantly save their progress, reducing the risk of losing important data. 

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

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